Russia Registers World's First Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19
Russia has registered the world's first nasal vaccine against the COVID-19 infection.According to the Russian Health Ministry, the nasal vaccine consists of two doses that should be sprayed within a three-week interval.The nasal vaccine has been approved for everyone aged above 18 years.Last year, the Gamaleya Research Institute announced the creation of a nasal form of its Sputnik V vaccine. Russian President Putin later said he took the nasal vaccine as a booster.On 11 August 2020, Russia became the world's first country to register a vaccine against the COVID-19 infection. Since then, the vaccine has been purchased by dozens of countries worldwide and has been successfully used to immunise millions of people against COVID.
