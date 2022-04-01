https://sputniknews.com/20220401/rep-maxine-waters-to-homeless-crowd-go-home-no-one-works-fing-harder-than-me-1094374404.html

Rep. Maxine Waters to Homeless Crowd: Go Home, No One Works F***ing Harder Than Me!

California’s City of Angels is in the midst of one of the worst housing crises, with 66,436 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County in 2020, a... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

US Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) told a crowd of homeless people to “go home” and then asked a Los Angeles Times reporter not to cover the story.Hundreds of unhoused Los Angeles county residents showed up to the nonprofit Fathers and Mothers Who Care advocacy group last week after having been misled into thinking that the group was handing out vouchers for Section 8 subsidized housing. An erroneous and unofficial social media post was blamed for the confusion.The group had been planning three events, on Thursday and Friday of last week and one on Tuesday of this week, to help people apply for emergency temporary housing.Things quickly heated when Waters spotted the growing situation and relayed to the crowd that no more applications would be taken that day. “I want everyone to go home,” the congresswoman stated, later adding, “Nothing is going to happen here today.”One of the individuals had responded: “We don’t got no home, that’s why we’re here … What home we gonna go to?”Answering a question from Kridikel Race Truth Bey, the founder of the Kingdom Warriors Foundation, Waters is said to have dropped an expletive during the exchanges. “Excuse me, there’s nobody in Washington who works for their people any f***ing harder than I do. I don’t want to hear this. No, no, no.”Waters pointed to the $25 billion she added to the Build Back Better plan to address homelessness as evidence of her hard work. However, it’s worth noting that the Build Back Better plan has stalled in Congress since its decoupling from US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.After the incident, Waters reportedly attempted to stop the publication of a story about the homeless crisis in Los Angeles, telling the paper during a call that, “You’ll hurt yourself and the community trying to put this together without background, I don’t want you to start trying to write it, you won’t understand it.”Further questions emailed to Waters’ district director Blanca Jimenez by the Los Angeles Times went unanswered. Jimenez instead linked the paper to a local TV news report that painted Waters in a positive light.Truth Bey says she counted more than 450 people in the crowd on Friday. “Maybe not even five people got their paper applications in their hand that day,” she told the Times. “Everyone else got the shaft.”Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

