Probe Launched After Email Threatening to Kill India's PM Modi Sent to National Investigation Agency

The person who sent the threatening message said that he was ready to harm millions of people along with the Indian prime minister. 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Mumbai branch of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe after receiving an email threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "20 kg RDX", a powerful explosive.According to India's IANS news agency, apart from the prime minister, the person behind the threat also warned the NIA that they would harm millions of people by activating 20 sleeper cells. The NIA and other intelligence agencies are trying to trace the sender by tracking the IP address and other information.No other official information has been given out yet by the NIA.

