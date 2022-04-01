https://sputniknews.com/20220401/playing-against-rival-club-may-be-better-than-sex-barca-footballer-says-1094404670.html
Playing Against Rival Club May Be 'Better Than Sex', Barca Footballer Says
As Gerard Pique remarked, he likes going to Espanyol’s stadium where he gets “whistled all the time”, noting how the fans “get even madder” when he laughs. 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
Spanish professional footballer and FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique has suggested that playing against one of the club’s top rivals may be better than sex.Speaking on a podcast hosted by YouTube personality Jordi Wild, Pique commented that he is happy that RCD Espanyol got promoted to the first division, “because that's how we play in their stadium”.As the newspaper jokingly notes, it remains unclear what Colombian singer Shakira, with whom Pique has been in a relationship since 2011, might have to say about the footballer’s remarks.
Spanish professional footballer and FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique has suggested that playing against one of the club’s top rivals may be better than sex.
Speaking on a podcast hosted by YouTube personality Jordi Wild, Pique commented that he is happy that RCD Espanyol got promoted to the first division, “because that's how we play in their stadium”.
“I like to go there, I get whistled at all the time. You laugh and the fans get even madder”, he said as quoted by MailOnline. “There is nothing comparable in the world. I would say it's better than sex. I enjoy it a lot more than playing against Real Madrid”.
As the newspaper jokingly notes, it remains unclear what Colombian singer Shakira, with whom Pique has been in a relationship since 2011, might have to say about the footballer’s remarks.