International
https://sputniknews.com/20220401/playing-against-rival-club-may-be-better-than-sex-barca-footballer-says-1094404670.html
Playing Against Rival Club May Be 'Better Than Sex', Barca Footballer Says
Playing Against Rival Club May Be 'Better Than Sex', Barca Footballer Says
As Gerard Pique remarked, he likes going to Espanyol’s stadium where he gets “whistled all the time”, noting how the fans “get even madder” when he laughs. 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-01T18:55+0000
2022-04-01T18:55+0000
sport
gerard pique
football
sex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106560/07/1065600700_0:166:3261:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_712eb11e0ff7c0f4bf0e3cb22f19d125.jpg
Spanish professional footballer and FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique has suggested that playing against one of the club’s top rivals may be better than sex.Speaking on a podcast hosted by YouTube personality Jordi Wild, Pique commented that he is happy that RCD Espanyol got promoted to the first division, “because that's how we play in their stadium”.As the newspaper jokingly notes, it remains unclear what Colombian singer Shakira, with whom Pique has been in a relationship since 2011, might have to say about the footballer’s remarks.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106560/07/1065600700_186:0:3073:2165_1920x0_80_0_0_e162129037039404033e3625a92fa004.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, gerard pique, football, sex

Playing Against Rival Club May Be 'Better Than Sex', Barca Footballer Says

18:55 GMT 01.04.2022
© AP Photo / Manu FernandezSpain's Gerard Pique, center, jumps for a header during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Spain's Gerard Pique, center, jumps for a header during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2022
© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
Subscribe
US
India
Global
As Gerard Pique remarked, he likes going to Espanyol’s stadium where he gets “whistled all the time”, noting how the fans “get even madder” when he laughs.
Spanish professional footballer and FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique has suggested that playing against one of the club’s top rivals may be better than sex.
Speaking on a podcast hosted by YouTube personality Jordi Wild, Pique commented that he is happy that RCD Espanyol got promoted to the first division, “because that's how we play in their stadium”.
“I like to go there, I get whistled at all the time. You laugh and the fans get even madder”, he said as quoted by MailOnline. “There is nothing comparable in the world. I would say it's better than sex. I enjoy it a lot more than playing against Real Madrid”.
As the newspaper jokingly notes, it remains unclear what Colombian singer Shakira, with whom Pique has been in a relationship since 2011, might have to say about the footballer’s remarks.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала