https://sputniknews.com/20220401/pakistani-pm-takes-veiled-dig-at-us-powerful-nation-angry-with-my-moscow-trip-but-backs-india-1094397133.html

Pakistani PM Takes Veiled Dig at US: 'Powerful Nation' Angry With My Moscow Trip, But Backs India

Pakistani PM Takes Veiled Dig at US: 'Powerful Nation' Angry With My Moscow Trip, But Backs India

Pakistan's National Assembly is scheduled to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government on Sunday morning. As things stand... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-01T15:36+0000

2022-04-01T15:36+0000

2022-04-01T15:36+0000

pakistan

imran khan

us

russia

india

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/06/1093643013_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_705c8ac7f92c165c4659d4b2197d1032.jpg

The Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khan, on Friday said that a “powerful country” was angry with his two-day visit to Moscow in February, while addressing a security conference in Islamabad, as he took a veiled dig at the United States.Khan was in Moscow the same day when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation aimed at the "demilitarisation" of Ukraine and getting Kiev to enshrine a "neutral" status in its constitution.Khan went on to note that the same country’s ally, India, was importing Russian oil, despite pressure from Western governments on other nations to draw down their ties with Moscow.The reference was to India’s decision to intensify its energy ties with Russia, amid warnings by US officials that nations attempting to bypass Western sanctions against Moscow risked “consequences” from Western countries.Last month, US President Joe Biden also chastised India for its “shaky” response to the situation in Ukraine, as he praised the “united” front presented by Washington’s European and Pacific partners.The remarks by the Pakistani prime minister came a day after he accused the US in a live address of instigating the no-confidence motion against him in order to undermine Islamabad’s “independent foreign policy” under his government. However, Khan calling out the US appeared to be inadvertent, as he quickly corrected himself.The Pakistani PM further blasted opposition parties for bringing up the “no-confidence” motion against him, describing them as “pawns” of a “foreign government”.Before his speech, Khan also convened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), which comprises Pakistan’s political and military leadership. In the meeting, he presented “evidence” of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government, in reference to the no-confidence motion tabled in the National Assembly by the main opposition party Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N).Khan confirmed reports in the Pakistani media suggesting that the US mission in Islamabad was handed an official note over Washington’s “interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs.Meanwhile, the White House rejected allegations that it has been meddling in Pakistan’s foreign policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20220331/pakistan-claims-conspiracy-to-oust-imran-khan-hatched-by-ex-pm-nawaz-sharif-backed-by-india-1094361903.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

pakistan, imran khan, us, russia, india, nato