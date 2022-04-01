https://sputniknews.com/20220401/lavrov-in-india-cbs-buys-access-information-wars-north-korea-news-1094374276.html
Lavrov in India, CBS Buys Access, Information Wars, North Korea News
2022-04-01
Lavrov in India, CBS Buys Access, Information Wars, North Korea News
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Dr. Peter Kuznick, author and professor of history and director of the nuclear studies institute at American University in Washington, to discuss the latest intelligence leaks on Russia, the state of the war in Ukraine, how gas sales between Europe and Russia might work going forward and possible dominos falling in the Caucasus.KJ Noh, scholar, journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, and a member of Veterans for Peace, discussed the pivotal role India will play over the next months and years, how to understand reports that North Korea might resume nuclear tests and what’s propelled South Korea’s new president to victory.Journalist and political analyst Caleb Maupin laments the capitulation of US traditional and social media into becoming State Department mouthpieces, the narrowing of political discourse in the US and the narrowing of political options that dovetails with it.Chris Garaffa, editor of TechForThePeople.org, discusses hackers impersonating law enforcement to get access to user data, the problems with creating AI battle commanders and the support the Biden administration is giving antitrust legislation targeting Amazon and Google.The Misfits also talked about tasteless tweets, collapsing condos, Southern California’s homeless problem and prehistory in Florida.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
