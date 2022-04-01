https://sputniknews.com/20220401/jen-psaki-reportedly-planning-to-leave-white-house-this-spring-for-msnbc-gig-1094396424.html

Jen Psaki Reportedly Planning to Leave White House For MSNBC Gig

Speculation about Psaki planning to quit her White House job has been going on for weeks. 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been in talks with MSNBC to join the network after she leaves the White House next month, Axios reported, citing a source.She has not yet formally notified the White House press team about her plans, but informed some senior officials about her intention to start a TV job, the report says.It is understood that Psaki will host a show for MSNBC on NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock.No contracts have been signed yet, as Psaki is consulting her lawyers during negotiations with MSNBC so that ethical and legal aspects of her plans do not harm her current job as White House press secretary, Axios added.

