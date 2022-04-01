https://sputniknews.com/20220401/jen-psaki-reportedly-planning-to-leave-white-house-this-spring-for-msnbc-gig-1094396424.html
Jen Psaki Reportedly Planning to Leave White House For MSNBC Gig
Jen Psaki Reportedly Planning to Leave White House For MSNBC Gig
Speculation about Psaki planning to quit her White House job has been going on for weeks. 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been in talks with MSNBC to join the network after she leaves the White House next month, Axios reported, citing a source.She has not yet formally notified the White House press team about her plans, but informed some senior officials about her intention to start a TV job, the report says.It is understood that Psaki will host a show for MSNBC on NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock.No contracts have been signed yet, as Psaki is consulting her lawyers during negotiations with MSNBC so that ethical and legal aspects of her plans do not harm her current job as White House press secretary, Axios added.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been in talks with MSNBC to join the network after she leaves the White House next month, Axios reported, citing a source.
She has not yet formally notified the White House press team about her plans, but informed some senior officials about her intention to start a TV job, the report says.
It is understood that Psaki will host a show for MSNBC on NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock.
No contracts have been signed yet, as Psaki is consulting her lawyers during negotiations with MSNBC so that ethical and legal aspects of her plans do not harm her current job as White House press secretary, Axios added.