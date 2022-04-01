https://sputniknews.com/20220401/jan-6-panel-deems-kushners-voluntary-interview-really-valuable-to-capitol-riot-investigation-1094374115.html

Jan. 6 Panel Deems Kushner's Voluntary Interview 'Really Valuable' to Capitol Riot Investigation

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia, a member of the House select committee looking into the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, stated on Thursday that former President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's interview was "really valuable" to the committee.In an interview with MSNBC, Luria acknowledged that Kushner met with the panel this week, stating that he is "voluntarily providing information to the committee."The channel's presenter Nicolle Wallace quoted a paragraph from reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's book "Peril," which discussed the day in 2020 when news outlets predicted Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.According to the book, Trump was golfing at the time, and Kushner, then-White House adviser Hope Hicks, and other campaign advisers were deciding who should break the news to the former president.Wallace then asked Luria whether the lawmaker could confirm if Kushner "had any question" about the outcome of the presidential election.According to the congresswoman, Kushner made the appearance via conference videocall and not in person.Kushner is the first known close family member of the former president to speak to the House Select Committee. He was also a key adviser in the Trump administration.The then-top adviser to the president was flying to Washington, DC, from Saudi Arabia on the day of the unrest, and he apparently did not come to the White House after landing in the city. During his time at the White House, Trump's son-in-law primarily avoided working on efforts to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election.Earlier, the White House announced that it will not utilize executive privilege to keep the testimony of Kushner and Ivanka Trump from the public.In its probe of last year's attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, the Select Committee conducted hundreds of interviews to understand the events which unfolded as Congress was preparing to certify Trump's loss to Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

