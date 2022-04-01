https://sputniknews.com/20220401/israeli-military-says-palestinian-behind-bnei-brak-attack-crossed-border-illegally-1094396014.html
Israeli Military Says Palestinian Behind Bnei Brak Attack Crossed Border Illegally
13:49 GMT 01.04.2022 (Updated: 13:58 GMT 01.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Palestinian shooter who killed five civilians in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak earlier this week entered the country illegally through a border crossing normally used by Palestinian farmers to access agricultural lands on the other side, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Friday.
IDF chief Aviv Kohavi visited the area, located in the Judea and Samaria region of the West Bank, together with local IDF commanders.
"The terrorist took advantage of an agricultural crossing which improves the well-being of the Palestinians and their economy to carry out a murderous terrorist attack," Kohavi said, as quoted by the IDF on Twitter.
The Bnei Brak attack took place on Tuesday night. Israeli officials said five people were killed and one IDF officer was injured. The gunman was neutralized and five other people were detained the next day over their possible involvement in the attack.
On Thursday, the IDF said that Palestinian fighters attacked an Israeli civilian bus at the Neve Daniel junction. Later in the day, the army said it apprehended a total of 31 terrorist suspects, including one suspected operative of Daesh*.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.