Israel PM's Residence Remains In Jerusalem But Bennett Prefers His Hometown, Evoking Tweeps' Ire
© REUTERS / POOLIsraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett makes a media statement for the COVID-19 pandemic status, at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem, August 18, 2021.
Recently, it was revealed that Israel had invested some $14 million in the renovation of the Israeli premiere's private villa, which will come out from the pockets of the country's taxpayers. This is despite Bennett being expected to leave his position in mid-2023.
In recent weeks, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been criticised for his alleged mishandling of the nation's security, following three deadly terror attacks that claimed the lives of 11 Israelis and left several others injured.
However, the public's anger hasn't just stemmed from the looming terror threat. It has also been triggered by a scandal surrounding his residence.
Expensive Residence
The house on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, the official residence of the PM, has been vacant since July 2021, when former premier Benjamin Netanyahu departed with his family.
Shortly after his departure, a decision was made to renovate the residence, which has been crumbling for years, and reports emerged that that reconstruction process would cost Israeli taxpayers nearly $11 million.
The renovations were supposed to start in the beginning of 2022 and were expected to last several months. During that time Bennett would be residing in his private home in the city of Raanana, in central Israel. Following the completion of renovations, he would move into Jerusalem together with his wife and four children.
However, Israel's Channel One recently revealed that the renovation process in Jerusalem hasn't even started. Meanwhile, Bennett has informed the Shabak, the country's inner security agency, that he would continue to reside in Raanana and that presupposed the reconstruction of his own private home.
Initially, it was estimated that the renovations would cost $4.6 million. Then it turned out that there were extra expenses, mainly concerning the security of the house, including the installation of cameras and the provision of bodyguards. Now the price tag of the overhaul is estimated at $14 million, and the work isn't nearly over.
The $14 million will end up coming from the pockets of Israeli taxpayers, and the catch is that Bennett will not need to return this money after he completes his tenure as prime minister, in mid-2023.
Public Anger
Channel One's revelation has already prompted a lively discussion on social media networks, with tweeps slamming the PM for his actions.
"Why is the US president obliged to live in the White House in Washington, and the British prime minister lives on 10 Downing Street, while Bennett has no problem living in Raanana?" wrote one tweep.
"Because Bennett was not really elected by the people of Israel. The 50 million shekels [$15.6 million - ed.] that was taken from us for the renovation of his villa only reinforced the fact that even 30 years down the line Bennett, will not be forgiven," he added.
Another chimed in:
"A prime minister, a swindler, a Trojan horse, an election thief...you sold everything for a stake in the foundations of the altar, you are a vassal and a puppet who moves the prime minister's residence to Raanana, who renovates his house at the expense of the taxpayer, who persecutes the right..."
However, the public anger was not only triggered by what was seen as the appropriation of national funds. Some have reiterated the symbolic importance of the PM's residence being in Jerusalem, a city that Israel considers as its capital. There were also those, who alleged that the decision not to move there was part and parcel of Bennett's "shady deals" with the Islamic party Raam that agreed to back his coalition in exchange for a number of concessions.
"It must be examined whether Bennett's avoidance to move to Balfour was part of a coalition agreement with one factor or another ... was the decision to leave the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem empty a coalition demand?" asked one twitterian.
"Somebody needs to check, whether Bennett and [foreign ministers Yair] Lapid promised Raam that they would keep the PM residence out of Jerusalem," another one added.
Politics and money aside, tweeps have also been concerned with the double standards of the media and the judiciary, and they drew comparisons between the current scandal and the conduct of Netanyahu.
"This is a sad joke. When it was Netanyahu they counted the money he spent on takeaways. Here Bennett spends millions on his private home renovations. The media are talented mind engineers, no doubt about that," wrote a tweep.
"In the end, it will turn out that no hot tub has been installed. But that didn't prevent from Channel 12 to open its edition with it, when there was a slight suspicion that Netanyahu was wasting public money," wrote another tweep in reference to an article that outlined an alleged conduct of the former premier.
"A week has passed since the exposure of Ayala Hasson [channel one - ed.] about the renovation of Bennett's private home that is worth millions of shekels. And Channel 12 continues to remain silent. We will continue to follow," she added.
Those moods have already found their expression in Bennett's ratings. A recent poll revealed that the Yamina party of the PM would only get 6 out of 120 seats in the Israeli parliament if elections were held today.
Another survey stated that only 17 percent of those asked saw Bennett as being fit for the position of PM, and as dissatisfaction continues to grow, the chances that his ratings will keep on sinking are high.