https://sputniknews.com/20220401/israel-pms-residence-remains-in-jerusalem-but-bennett-prefers-his-hometown-evoking-tweeps-ire-1094385315.html

Israel PM's Residence Remains In Jerusalem But Bennett Prefers His Hometown, Evoking Tweeps' Ire

Israel PM's Residence Remains In Jerusalem But Bennett Prefers His Hometown, Evoking Tweeps' Ire

Recently, it was revealed that Israel had invested some $14 million in the renovation of the Israeli premiere's private villa, which will come out from the... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-01T09:17+0000

2022-04-01T09:17+0000

2022-04-01T09:17+0000

israel

middle east

naftali bennett

prime minister

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083697712_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b6b8ac967ad19b310546f570fcd1d031.jpg

In recent weeks, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been criticised for his alleged mishandling of the nation's security, following three deadly terror attacks that claimed the lives of 11 Israelis and left several others injured.However, the public's anger hasn't just stemmed from the looming terror threat. It has also been triggered by a scandal surrounding his residence.Expensive ResidenceThe house on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, the official residence of the PM, has been vacant since July 2021, when former premier Benjamin Netanyahu departed with his family.Shortly after his departure, a decision was made to renovate the residence, which has been crumbling for years, and reports emerged that that reconstruction process would cost Israeli taxpayers nearly $11 million.The renovations were supposed to start in the beginning of 2022 and were expected to last several months. During that time Bennett would be residing in his private home in the city of Raanana, in central Israel. Following the completion of renovations, he would move into Jerusalem together with his wife and four children.However, Israel's Channel One recently revealed that the renovation process in Jerusalem hasn't even started. Meanwhile, Bennett has informed the Shabak, the country's inner security agency, that he would continue to reside in Raanana and that presupposed the reconstruction of his own private home.Initially, it was estimated that the renovations would cost $4.6 million. Then it turned out that there were extra expenses, mainly concerning the security of the house, including the installation of cameras and the provision of bodyguards. Now the price tag of the overhaul is estimated at $14 million, and the work isn't nearly over.The $14 million will end up coming from the pockets of Israeli taxpayers, and the catch is that Bennett will not need to return this money after he completes his tenure as prime minister, in mid-2023.Public AngerChannel One's revelation has already prompted a lively discussion on social media networks, with tweeps slamming the PM for his actions."Because Bennett was not really elected by the people of Israel. The 50 million shekels [$15.6 million - ed.] that was taken from us for the renovation of his villa only reinforced the fact that even 30 years down the line Bennett, will not be forgiven," he added.Another chimed in:However, the public anger was not only triggered by what was seen as the appropriation of national funds. Some have reiterated the symbolic importance of the PM's residence being in Jerusalem, a city that Israel considers as its capital. There were also those, who alleged that the decision not to move there was part and parcel of Bennett's "shady deals" with the Islamic party Raam that agreed to back his coalition in exchange for a number of concessions."It must be examined whether Bennett's avoidance to move to Balfour was part of a coalition agreement with one factor or another ... was the decision to leave the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem empty a coalition demand?" asked one twitterian.Politics and money aside, tweeps have also been concerned with the double standards of the media and the judiciary, and they drew comparisons between the current scandal and the conduct of Netanyahu."This is a sad joke. When it was Netanyahu they counted the money he spent on takeaways. Here Bennett spends millions on his private home renovations. The media are talented mind engineers, no doubt about that," wrote a tweep."A week has passed since the exposure of Ayala Hasson [channel one - ed.] about the renovation of Bennett's private home that is worth millions of shekels. And Channel 12 continues to remain silent. We will continue to follow," she added.Those moods have already found their expression in Bennett's ratings. A recent poll revealed that the Yamina party of the PM would only get 6 out of 120 seats in the Israeli parliament if elections were held today.Another survey stated that only 17 percent of those asked saw Bennett as being fit for the position of PM, and as dissatisfaction continues to grow, the chances that his ratings will keep on sinking are high.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

israel, middle east, naftali bennett, prime minister