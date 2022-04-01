https://sputniknews.com/20220401/iran-wants-to-trade-with-russia-in-national-currencies-deputy-head-of-central-bank-tells-sputnik-1094391434.html

Iran Wants to Trade With Russia in National Currencies, Deputy Head of Central Bank Tells Sputnik

Moscow took a major step toward weakening the hegemony of the US dollar in global trade this week after asking countries that have sanctioned Russia to buy... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

Iran would like to conduct trade with Russia using the two countries' national currencies - the ruble and the toman, and agreements on this matter already exist, Iranian Central Bank Vice Governor Mohsen Karimi has said."The relevant agreements and opportunities already exist. Iran would like to use them to conduct trade operations with Russia in rubles and tomans," Karimi told Sputnik in an interview Friday.Trade turnover between Russia and Iran hit a new record in 2021, exceeding the equivalent of $4 billion, with Russian exports to Iran accounting for over $3 billion of this figure, and Russian imports from Iran reaching $967.3 million, a 21.4 percent jump compared to the year before.During his visit to Moscow in January, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the two countries had discussed monetary and banking issues, and agreed to remove trade barriers to increase trade to the equivalent of $10 billion a year. "The two countries can take steps to break the dominance of the dollar over monetary and banking relations and trade with the national currency," Raisi said during his visit.

