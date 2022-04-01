https://sputniknews.com/20220401/indian-central-govt-temporarily-repeals-armed-forces-act-in-northeast-indian-states-1094378530.html

Indian Central Gov't Temporarily Repeals Armed Forces Act in Northeast Indian States

In December, an anti-insurgency operation by the Indian Army resulted in the deaths of 13 civilians and one soldier on 4-5 December in Nagaland state. After... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

In a first, the Narendra Modi-led federal government has announced a reduction of the areas falling under the ambit of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, in three north-eastern Indian states — Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur — after decades of disturbance.According to the federal Home Ministry, in the state of Assam, the AFSPA was being entirely removed from 23 districts, and one district would be covered partially under it.The law granting impunity to security forces operating in the area is set be repealed.During their rule in India, the British passed the act in its original version in response to the Quit India Movement in 1942. After Indian independence in 1947, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru chose to retain the act.As per the ministry's notification, six districts of Manipur state will be excluded from the disturbed area notification, but the law will remain effective in 16 districts. Seven of the 15 districts in Nagaland will no longer be classified as “disturbed areas”.The order, effective from 1 April, will be applicable for six months.The state chiefs of Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur have welcomed the federal government’s decision to reduce the areas under the ambit of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.Nagaland state chief Neiphiu Rio said that he was grateful to the federal government for the decision and described the reduction of the disturbed areas in the northeast as a “significant development towards bringing stability, security & prosperity to the North East region”.The other two state chiefs took to Twitter to thank the federal government.Several other politicians, leaders, and activists in north-eastern India also hailed the central government's decision.Irom Chanu Sharmila, a noted Manipur activist who fasted for 16 years (2000 to 2016), against the AFSPA in Manipur, also welcomed the federal government's decision.“The decision to repeal an outdated and colonial law seems a real sign of democracy to me... It’s a new beginning and a result of the decades-long fight. The first step has been taken, and I want AFSPA to be abolished permanently from the entire North-East”, Sharmila told the Indian Daily Hindustan Times.

