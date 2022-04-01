https://sputniknews.com/20220401/inadequate-intervention--1094376187.html

Inadequate Intervention

For the third time in about four months, the administration of US President Joe Biden has tapped into the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

As US President Joe Biden warned in early March, American consumers are continuing to pay the price for the administration’s decision to ban Russian oil imports amid Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.In its latest effort, the Biden administration has ordered the daily release of some 1 million barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, totaling around 182 million barrels of oil from the reserve over the next six months.Brent crude, an international benchmark for much of the world's oil, settled down $5.54 (4.9%), at $107.91 per barrel on Thursday, which marked the last day of trading for March, as well as the first quarter. Brent held a session low of $104.20 per barrel.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

