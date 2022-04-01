https://sputniknews.com/20220401/i-have-enough-and-ive-done-enough-hollywood-star-jim-carrey-retires-from-acting-after-45-years--1094380862.html

"I Have Enough and I've Done Enough": Hollywood Star Jim Carrey Retires from Acting After 45 Years

Canadian-born star Jim Carrey carved a niche for himself in Hollywood with many hit movies such as ‘The Mask’, one of his most iconic film roles from the ’90s... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

60-year-old Hollywood star Jim Carrey broke millions of fans' hearts worldwide when he announced his retirement after 45 years of acting and performing comedy."I have enough. I've done enough."In an interview with Access Hollywood‘s Kit Hoover on Thursday, Carrey said he is ready to move on from acting and would only take on another project that’s "really important for people to see".“I am retiring. I am being fairly serious,” Carrey said. “It depends – if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might." Content with the way his life and career have panned out, Carrey said that he would like to live a quiet life and spend time painting and leading a spiritual life. “I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” Carrey argued.The news of Carrey's retirement has left netizens shocked and heartbroken; they have taken to social media to react to it.Carrey went from being a stand-up comedian to launching a successful Hollywood acting career, becoming known around the world as one of the most successful comic actors of all time. Carrey will next be seen starring in the sequel 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2', which will be released on 8 April.

