Gov. Kemp to Sign Georgia State Bill Allowing Permitless Concealed Carry of Handguns

Georgia’s controversial permitless concealed carry bill passed by a 34-22 vote in the state senate on Friday, advancing the measure to Governor Brian Kemp (R), who has staunchly supported such legislation since his 2018 gubernatorial run.The ‘Georgia Constitutional Carry Act of 2021,’ allows for a “lawful weapons carrier” to carry a concealed handgun in areas where license holders are currently allowed. Prohibited areas include airports, the state Capitol, and government buildings with security guards at the entrance.Legislation allowing permitless concealed carry has been passed in 24 states, including Georgia’s neighboring states of Tennessee and Alabama. Some states, such as North Dakota, restrict the allowance to residents only.Supporters of the bill have proclaimed that their Second Amendment rights have been actively violated due to the $75 bill associated with a Weapons Carry License (WCL) in Georgia. In addition to the fee, WCL applicants must pass a criminal background check and provide their fingerprints.Under current WCL guidelines, a number of individuals are not eligible for a permit, including convicted felons, individuals hospitalized for certain mental health issues, and those who have received treatment for drugs and/or alcohol within five years of the application date.While residents would avoid the WCL process under the legislation, a background check is still required for individuals purchasing a firearm from a dealer or store in Georgia.Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights, heralded the Senate’s advancement of the measure as a step toward restoring “the constitutional right to bear arms without government infringement or taxation on that right.”Republican State Sen. Randy Robertson said those opposing the bill are blaming “an inanimate object” for the actions of criminals.“I'm proud to report that since I've been up here for almost three months, none of my weapons have broken out of my house and injured anyone,” Robertson quipped.Some Georgia lawmakers, like Democratic State Rep. Shea Roberts, claimed the bill will do more harm than good. The bill advanced in the Georgia House with a 100-67 vote on Wednesday.Max Flugrath, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Georgia, warned that Kemp’s approval of such legislation “would ignore law enforcement’s warnings that it would put officers in greater danger — all in an effort to gain the support of special interests and extremists” amid the governor's reelection bid.Permits would still be offered by the state, as Georgia would seek to maintain gun carry “reciprocity” with other US states.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

