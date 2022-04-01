Gibberish-Filled Remarks by Kamala Harris in Meeting With Jamaican PM Savagely Mocked Online - Video

https://sputniknews.com/20220401/gibberish-filled-remarks-by-kamala-harris-in-meeting-with-jamaican-pm-savagely-mocked-online---1094404453.html

US Vice President Kamala Harris is facing renewed scrutiny after tripping over her words while attempting to explain how Jamaica can make an economic recovery from the COVID pandemic.“We also recognise, just as it has been in the United States, for Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic. So to that end we are announcing today also that we will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to what I believe what is necessary to strengthen not only the issue of public health but also the economy”, Harris said in an address alongside Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Thursday.The vice president’s comments were picked up by RNC Research, a GOP-affiliated Twitter account, quickly racking up 1.6 million views.“How did she ever present court cases?” one viewer pondered. “She is very impressive. A once in a lifetime political talent”, another quipped. “Same energy. Only one is the Vice President of the United States. God help us”, a third joked, comparing Harris’ comments to a viral cringeworthy answer by a contestant from the Miss Teen USA competition from 2007.“She is truly one of the great orators of our time”, another joker wrote. “The Kamala word salad”, another quipped. “Damn! Poor Jamaica. After this speech, the administration released a caveat that assistance will only be provided if they understood and can explain back what the Vice President said”, one person joked. “Can she possibly do something about our wide open border?” another asked.“As far as I’m concerned, we have to pay more attention to the passage of time”, yet another gagged. “I’m not into politics. But is English her first language?” one person inquired. “What a poet…Amazing post-modern art”, another suggested.“This clip made me very sad…Something’s very wrong here”, one concerned user said. “Yeah. What’s wrong here is she is the Vice President of the United States”, another responded.A few people defended Harris, however, suggesting that everyone makes mistakes in public speaking, and digging up old videos of Donald Trump slurring during speeches or providing incoherent answers to questions.The Jamaica word salad is the latest in a growing number of instances of Harris getting caught rambling in public, laughing manically at inappropriate moments, or providing kindergarten-level responses to serious questions.Harris has faced growing scrutiny among Democrats amid dismal approval ratings and fears that she could lose to a Republican if forced to take over for Biden. On Tuesday, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found Trump defeating Harris 49-38 percent if the 2024 presidential election was held tomorrow.

