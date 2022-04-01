https://sputniknews.com/20220401/germany-and-france-refuse-to-pay-for-russian-gas-in-ruble-1094373490.html

Germany and France Refuse to Pay for Russian Gas in Ruble

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Scottie Nell Hughes discussed current events including the US targeting the Russian technology sector with new... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

Germany and France Refuse to Pay for Russian Gas in Ruble On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Scottie Nell Hughes discussed current events including the U.S. targeting the Russian technology sector with new sanctions, and the House set to pass marijuana legalization Friday.

GUESTRachel Blevins - Former Co-Host of Boom Bust on RT America | Ruble for Gas, "Putin's Price Hike", and Biden's Clean Energy PolicyLee Stranahan - Host of The Backstory | PR Wars, The Ukraine Narrative, and Virtue Signaling for UkraineCarter Laren - Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Disney, Home Schooling, and Identity PoliticsJamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Transgender Women, Birthing People, and Men in Women's SportsIn the first hour, Scottie spoke with Rachel Blevins about Biden's announcement of oil reserves, OPEC, and oil prices. Rachel discussed the strategic oil reserves and the replacement of the oil reserves.Scottie spoke with Lee Stranahan about President Zelensky, Republican voters noticing the Ukraine narrative, and the 2014 coup in Ukraine. Lee spoke about the public's awareness of propaganda and Fox News praising the Ukraine military.In the second hour, Scottie spoke with Carter Laren about parental rights, US Air Force, and outsourcing parenting. Carter spoke about the Florida bill and the leftist's inability to quote the language of the bill.Scottie talked with Jamarl Thomas about transgender women giving birth, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and journalism in Ukraine. Jamarl discussed the controversy of transwomen in women's sports and the scientific advancements of transwomen.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

