https://sputniknews.com/20220401/germany-and-france-refuse-to-pay-for-russian-gas-in-ruble-1094373490.html
Germany and France Refuse to Pay for Russian Gas in Ruble
Germany and France Refuse to Pay for Russian Gas in Ruble
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Scottie Nell Hughes discussed current events including the US targeting the Russian technology sector with new... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-01T08:53+0000
2022-04-01T08:53+0000
2022-04-01T08:53+0000
us
the backstory
gas
oligarchs
covid-19
sanctions
oil
iran
air force
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094373465_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e5efde74da02d9eb3616968ec23155a7.jpg
Germany and France Refuse to Pay for Russian Gas in Ruble
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Scottie Nell Hughes discussed current events including the U.S. targeting the Russian technology sector with new sanctions, and the House set to pass marijuana legalization Friday.
GUESTRachel Blevins - Former Co-Host of Boom Bust on RT America | Ruble for Gas, "Putin's Price Hike", and Biden's Clean Energy PolicyLee Stranahan - Host of The Backstory | PR Wars, The Ukraine Narrative, and Virtue Signaling for UkraineCarter Laren - Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Disney, Home Schooling, and Identity PoliticsJamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Transgender Women, Birthing People, and Men in Women's SportsIn the first hour, Scottie spoke with Rachel Blevins about Biden's announcement of oil reserves, OPEC, and oil prices. Rachel discussed the strategic oil reserves and the replacement of the oil reserves.Scottie spoke with Lee Stranahan about President Zelensky, Republican voters noticing the Ukraine narrative, and the 2014 coup in Ukraine. Lee spoke about the public's awareness of propaganda and Fox News praising the Ukraine military.In the second hour, Scottie spoke with Carter Laren about parental rights, US Air Force, and outsourcing parenting. Carter spoke about the Florida bill and the leftist's inability to quote the language of the bill.Scottie talked with Jamarl Thomas about transgender women giving birth, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and journalism in Ukraine. Jamarl discussed the controversy of transwomen in women's sports and the scientific advancements of transwomen.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
us
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094373465_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_91e2e41b9a5f2d99adf2e1078b287195.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
us, the backstory, gas, oligarchs, covid-19, sanctions, oil, iran, air force, аудио, radio
Germany and France Refuse to Pay for Russian Gas in Ruble
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Scottie Nell Hughes discussed current events including the US targeting the Russian technology sector with new sanctions, and the House set to pass marijuana legalization Friday.
Rachel Blevins - Former Co-Host of Boom Bust on RT America | Ruble for Gas, "Putin's Price Hike", and Biden's Clean Energy Policy
Lee Stranahan - Host of The Backstory | PR Wars, The Ukraine Narrative, and Virtue Signaling for Ukraine
Carter Laren - Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Disney, Home Schooling, and Identity Politics
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Transgender Women, Birthing People, and Men in Women's Sports
In the first hour, Scottie spoke with Rachel Blevins about Biden's announcement of oil reserves, OPEC, and oil prices. Rachel discussed the strategic oil reserves and the replacement of the oil reserves.
Scottie spoke with Lee Stranahan about President Zelensky, Republican voters noticing the Ukraine narrative, and the 2014 coup in Ukraine. Lee spoke about the public's awareness of propaganda and Fox News praising the Ukraine military.
In the second hour, Scottie spoke with Carter Laren about parental rights, US Air Force, and outsourcing parenting. Carter spoke about the Florida bill and the leftist's inability to quote the language of the bill.
Scottie talked with Jamarl Thomas about transgender women giving birth, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and journalism in Ukraine. Jamarl discussed the controversy of transwomen in women's sports and the scientific advancements of transwomen.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.