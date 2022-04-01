https://sputniknews.com/20220401/euro-area-annual-inflation-speeds-up-to-record-75-in-march-eurostats-preliminary-estimate-shows-1094385901.html
Euro Area Annual Inflation Speeds Up to Record 7.5% in March, Eurostat's Preliminary Estimate Shows
Annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries, according to preliminary estimates, accelerated to 7.5% from 5.9% a month earlier, thus, the indicator set a record for the entire history of Eurostat observations, follows from the data of this statistical agency.Analysts polled by the DailyFX portal expected the rate to speed up only to 6.6%.Energy prices jumped 44.7% compared to March 2021, against +32.0% in February. Those of food, alcohol and tobacco increased by 5.0% in one year, those of industrial goods excluding energy by 3.4% and those of services by 2.7%, specifies Eurostat. The inflation rate excluding energy and unprocessed food came to 3.2% over one year against 2.9% a month earlier.Inflation in the eurozone is at its highest level since record keeping for the euro began in 1997.
09:05 GMT 01.04.2022 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 01.04.2022)
On Wednesday, president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde said that inflation in the Eurozone is likely to be driven by three factors – high energy prices worldwide, growing pressure in the food sector and certain manufacturing bottlenecks.
Annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries, according to preliminary estimates, accelerated to 7.5% from 5.9% a month earlier, thus, the indicator set a record for the entire history of Eurostat observations, follows from the data of this statistical agency.
"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 7.5% in March 2022, up from 5.9% in February according to a flash estimate from Eurostat," the statistical agency said in a statement.
Analysts polled by the DailyFX portal expected the rate to speed up only to 6.6%.
Energy prices jumped 44.7% compared to March 2021, against +32.0% in February. Those of food, alcohol and tobacco increased by 5.0% in one year, those of industrial goods excluding energy by 3.4% and those of services by 2.7%, specifies Eurostat. The inflation rate excluding energy and unprocessed food came to 3.2% over one year against 2.9% a month earlier.
Inflation in the eurozone is at its highest level
since record keeping for the euro began in 1997.