Euro Area Annual Inflation Speeds Up to Record 7.5% in March, Eurostat's Preliminary Estimate Shows
Annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries, according to preliminary estimates, accelerated to 7.5% from 5.9% a month earlier, thus, the indicator set a record for the entire history of Eurostat observations, follows from the data of this statistical agency.Analysts polled by the DailyFX portal expected the rate to speed up only to 6.6%.Energy prices jumped 44.7% compared to March 2021, against +32.0% in February. Those of food, alcohol and tobacco increased by 5.0% in one year, those of industrial goods excluding energy by 3.4% and those of services by 2.7%, specifies Eurostat. The inflation rate excluding energy and unprocessed food came to 3.2% over one year against 2.9% a month earlier.Inflation in the eurozone is at its highest level since record keeping for the euro began in 1997.
09:05 GMT 01.04.2022 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 01.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerPeople fill up the shopping streets in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
On Wednesday, president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde said that inflation in the Eurozone is likely to be driven by three factors – high energy prices worldwide, growing pressure in the food sector and certain manufacturing bottlenecks.
Annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries, according to preliminary estimates, accelerated to 7.5% from 5.9% a month earlier, thus, the indicator set a record for the entire history of Eurostat observations, follows from the data of this statistical agency.
"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 7.5% in March 2022, up from 5.9% in February according to a flash estimate from Eurostat," the statistical agency said in a statement.
Analysts polled by the DailyFX portal expected the rate to speed up only to 6.6%.
Energy prices jumped 44.7% compared to March 2021, against +32.0% in February. Those of food, alcohol and tobacco increased by 5.0% in one year, those of industrial goods excluding energy by 3.4% and those of services by 2.7%, specifies Eurostat. The inflation rate excluding energy and unprocessed food came to 3.2% over one year against 2.9% a month earlier.
Inflation in the eurozone is at its highest level since record keeping for the euro began in 1997.
