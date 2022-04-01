International
DC Police Launch Probe After Uncovering Five Aborted Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist
DC Police Launch Probe After Uncovering Five Aborted Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist
Two Virginia residents are among nine individuals who have been indicted on felony charges for allegedly blocking the entrance of a women's center that offers...
Homicide and forensic science detectives of the DC Police force were seen carrying red biohazard bags from the basement of a southeast DC rowhouse on Wednesday, not long after the US Department of Justice announced the indictment of nine people tied to an October 2020 “invasion” of a DC women’s health clinic.Lauren Handy, one of the nine indicted, reportedly lived at the 6th Street home where DC Police confirmed the discovery of five fetuses.Handy, a self-proclaimed anti-abortion activist, is facing felony conspiracy against rights over her October 2020 blockade of the Washington Surgi-Clinic in northwest DC.The accused told local outlet WUSA9 that she expected Wednesday's events to unfold “sooner or later.”She would later decline to expound on the evidence retrieved from the home, including the five fetuses. Handy did mention that “people would freak out when they heard.”Per the indictment, Handy pretended to be “Hazel Jenkins,” a woman needing an abortion on October 22, 2020. Upon her appointment that morning, Handy reportedly checked in with an employee of the clinic before she and the co-defendants forced their way into the building.A clinic employee reportedly injured her ankle in the incident.Others indicted on Wednesday include Jonathan Darnell (Virginia); Jay Smith (New York); Paulette Harlow (Massachusetts); Jean Marshall (Massachusetts); John Hinshaw (New York); Heather Idoni (Michigan); William Goodman (Michigan); and Joan Bell (New Jersey).DC Police are now investigating how the fetuses wound up in Handy’s home.The fetuses were aborted in accordance with DC law, Benedict noted. Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
DC Police Launch Probe After Uncovering Five Aborted Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist

04:14 GMT 01.04.2022
Two Virginia residents are among nine individuals who have been indicted on felony charges for allegedly blocking the entrance of a women’s center that offers abortions in Washington, DC. All of the accused are facing federal charges of intimidating employees and a patient, as well as preventing patients from receiving reproductive health services.
Homicide and forensic science detectives of the DC Police force were seen carrying red biohazard bags from the basement of a southeast DC rowhouse on Wednesday, not long after the US Department of Justice announced the indictment of nine people tied to an October 2020 “invasion” of a DC women’s health clinic.
Lauren Handy, one of the nine indicted, reportedly lived at the 6th Street home where DC Police confirmed the discovery of five fetuses.
Handy, a self-proclaimed anti-abortion activist, is facing felony conspiracy against rights over her October 2020 blockade of the Washington Surgi-Clinic in northwest DC.
The accused told local outlet WUSA9 that she expected Wednesday's events to unfold “sooner or later.”
She would later decline to expound on the evidence retrieved from the home, including the five fetuses. Handy did mention that “people would freak out when they heard.”
Per the indictment, Handy pretended to be “Hazel Jenkins,” a woman needing an abortion on October 22, 2020. Upon her appointment that morning, Handy reportedly checked in with an employee of the clinic before she and the co-defendants forced their way into the building.
A clinic employee reportedly injured her ankle in the incident.
Others indicted on Wednesday include Jonathan Darnell (Virginia); Jay Smith (New York); Paulette Harlow (Massachusetts); Jean Marshall (Massachusetts); John Hinshaw (New York); Heather Idoni (Michigan); William Goodman (Michigan); and Joan Bell (New Jersey).
DC Police are now investigating how the fetuses wound up in Handy’s home.
“There doesn't appear to be anything criminal about that — except for how they got into that house,” said DC Police Executive Assist. Chief of Police Ashan M. Benedict.
The fetuses were aborted in accordance with DC law, Benedict noted.
