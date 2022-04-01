https://sputniknews.com/20220401/dc-police-launch-probe-after-uncovering-five-aborted-fetuses-in-home-of-anti-abortion-activist--1094377608.html

DC Police Launch Probe After Uncovering Five Aborted Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist

DC Police Launch Probe After Uncovering Five Aborted Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist

Two Virginia residents are among nine individuals who have been indicted on felony charges for allegedly blocking the entrance of a women’s center that offers... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-01T04:14+0000

2022-04-01T04:14+0000

2022-04-01T04:12+0000

washington dc

abortion

fetus

activist

health

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105598/15/1055981555_0:364:3500:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_f005c2a9673c2c285dac0620757fd5a0.jpg

Homicide and forensic science detectives of the DC Police force were seen carrying red biohazard bags from the basement of a southeast DC rowhouse on Wednesday, not long after the US Department of Justice announced the indictment of nine people tied to an October 2020 “invasion” of a DC women’s health clinic.Lauren Handy, one of the nine indicted, reportedly lived at the 6th Street home where DC Police confirmed the discovery of five fetuses.Handy, a self-proclaimed anti-abortion activist, is facing felony conspiracy against rights over her October 2020 blockade of the Washington Surgi-Clinic in northwest DC.The accused told local outlet WUSA9 that she expected Wednesday's events to unfold “sooner or later.”She would later decline to expound on the evidence retrieved from the home, including the five fetuses. Handy did mention that “people would freak out when they heard.”Per the indictment, Handy pretended to be “Hazel Jenkins,” a woman needing an abortion on October 22, 2020. Upon her appointment that morning, Handy reportedly checked in with an employee of the clinic before she and the co-defendants forced their way into the building.A clinic employee reportedly injured her ankle in the incident.Others indicted on Wednesday include Jonathan Darnell (Virginia); Jay Smith (New York); Paulette Harlow (Massachusetts); Jean Marshall (Massachusetts); John Hinshaw (New York); Heather Idoni (Michigan); William Goodman (Michigan); and Joan Bell (New Jersey).DC Police are now investigating how the fetuses wound up in Handy’s home.The fetuses were aborted in accordance with DC law, Benedict noted. Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

washington dc, abortion, fetus, activist, health