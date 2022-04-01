International
BJP Demands Action After Videos of Christians Reciting Prayers Inside Ram Temple Emerge Online
BJP Demands Action After Videos of Christians Reciting Prayers Inside Ram Temple Emerge Online
Christians in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh account for 1.38 percent of the total population while Hindus make up for the 90.87 percent, according to the 2011 Census of India.
india
india
andhra pradesh
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
politics
politics
politics
politics
ram
christianity
After a video of Christian missionary groups praying inside a Hindu temple in the Gangavaram area of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh went viral on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians accused state chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy of "pushing the conversion agenda".In the video, a white-frock clad pastor can be seen sitting inside the Ram Temple and singing hymns along with his followers. Behind the pastor, the sanctum of the Ram Temple is also visible, suggesting that the Christians had entered the Hindu temple to pray.The BJP's national secretary and party in-charge in Andhra Pradesh, Sunil Deodhar, tweeted out a video of the Christian group, led by a pastor, singing hymns and praying inside a Ram temple in a village near Gangavaram.Deodhar also accused the group of "crossing limits by illegally occupying" a Ram temple and performing Christian rituals inside it.He demanded the immediate arrest of all those who entered the temple premises.Sharing the video of the incident, senior BJP politician Vishnu Vardhan Reddy alleged that "there is no place for Hindus in Andhra Pradesh". He then claimed that the pastor illegally occupied a Ram temple in Gangavaram and held Christian prayers inside the temple."This is happening due to the appeasement politics of the YSR-Congress government", he said, while demanding strict action against the individuals concerned.Other BJP politicians also shared the video and demanded action against those who occupied the temple and performed Christian prayers.Angered netizens called for action against the pastor, wondering if singing Ram hymns would be allowed inside a church.
india
andhra pradesh
india, andhra pradesh, bharatiya janata party (bjp), ram, christianity, hindus, hinduism, religion, religion and politics

BJP Demands Action After Videos of Christians Reciting Prayers Inside Ram Temple Emerge Online

14:58 GMT 01.04.2022
Christians in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh account for 1.38 percent of the total population while Hindus make up for the 90.87 percent, according to the 2011 Census of India.
After a video of Christian missionary groups praying inside a Hindu temple in the Gangavaram area of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh went viral on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians accused state chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy of "pushing the conversion agenda".
In the video, a white-frock clad pastor can be seen sitting inside the Ram Temple and singing hymns along with his followers. Behind the pastor, the sanctum of the Ram Temple is also visible, suggesting that the Christians had entered the Hindu temple to pray.
The BJP's national secretary and party in-charge in Andhra Pradesh, Sunil Deodhar, tweeted out a video of the Christian group, led by a pastor, singing hymns and praying inside a Ram temple in a village near Gangavaram.
Deodhar also accused the group of "crossing limits by illegally occupying" a Ram temple and performing Christian rituals inside it.
He demanded the immediate arrest of all those who entered the temple premises.
Sharing the video of the incident, senior BJP politician Vishnu Vardhan Reddy alleged that "there is no place for Hindus in Andhra Pradesh". He then claimed that the pastor illegally occupied a Ram temple in Gangavaram and held Christian prayers inside the temple.
"This is happening due to the appeasement politics of the YSR-Congress government", he said, while demanding strict action against the individuals concerned.
Other BJP politicians also shared the video and demanded action against those who occupied the temple and performed Christian prayers.
Angered netizens called for action against the pastor, wondering if singing Ram hymns would be allowed inside a church.
