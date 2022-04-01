https://sputniknews.com/20220401/ax-1-crew-first-private-mission-to-iss-holds-press-conference-1094390874.html

Ax-1 Crew, First Private Mission to ISS, Holds Press Conference

The space mission, with an international crew of four, will conduct scientific experiments as part of its forthcoming trip to the International Space Station... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

The crew of Axiom Mission 1 or Ax-1, the first private mission to the International Space Station, holds a virtual pre-flight press conference on Friday, 1 April.On 6 April, SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Axiom Space will send four private space travellers to the ISS.The four crew members will be commanded by veteran Spanish-American astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria. They will be carried on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launched on top of a Falcon 9 rocket. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

