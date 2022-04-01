https://sputniknews.com/20220401/ax-1-crew-first-private-mission-to-iss-holds-press-conference-1094390874.html
Ax-1 Crew, First Private Mission to ISS, Holds Press Conference
The crew of Axiom Mission 1 or Ax-1, the first private mission to the International Space Station, holds a virtual pre-flight press conference on Friday, 1 April.On 6 April, SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Axiom Space will send four private space travellers to the ISS.The four crew members will be commanded by veteran Spanish-American astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria. They will be carried on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launched on top of a Falcon 9 rocket.
The crew of Axiom Mission 1 or Ax-1, the first private mission to the International Space Station, holds a virtual pre-flight press conference on Friday, 1 April.
On 6 April, SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Axiom Space will send four private space travellers to the ISS.
The four crew members will be commanded by veteran Spanish-American astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria. They will be carried on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launched on top of a Falcon 9 rocket.
