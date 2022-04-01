International
BREAKING NEWS: Amazon Workers in New York Declare Victory in Union Drive
https://sputniknews.com/20220401/ax-1-crew-first-private-mission-to-iss-holds-press-conference-1094390874.html
Ax-1 Crew, First Private Mission to ISS, Holds Press Conference
Ax-1 Crew, First Private Mission to ISS, Holds Press Conference
The space mission, with an international crew of four, will conduct scientific experiments as part of its forthcoming trip to the International Space Station... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-01T17:09+0000
2022-04-01T17:09+0000
tech
iss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094402946_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ed10caa3f306f36f23b807952502ecdd.jpg
The crew of Axiom Mission 1 or Ax-1, the first private mission to the International Space Station, holds a virtual pre-flight press conference on Friday, 1 April.On 6 April, SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Axiom Space will send four private space travellers to the ISS.The four crew members will be commanded by veteran Spanish-American astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria. They will be carried on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launched on top of a Falcon 9 rocket. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Press conference of Ax-1 crew, first private mission to the International Space Station
Press conference of Ax-1 crew, first private mission to the International Space Station
2022-04-01T17:09+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094402946_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a02991b10dd7e1228fd92ebf87d54c95.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, iss, видео

Ax-1 Crew, First Private Mission to ISS, Holds Press Conference

17:09 GMT 01.04.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The space mission, with an international crew of four, will conduct scientific experiments as part of its forthcoming trip to the International Space Station (ISS).
The crew of Axiom Mission 1 or Ax-1, the first private mission to the International Space Station, holds a virtual pre-flight press conference on Friday, 1 April.
On 6 April, SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Axiom Space will send four private space travellers to the ISS.
The four crew members will be commanded by veteran Spanish-American astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria. They will be carried on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launched on top of a Falcon 9 rocket.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала