Amazon Workers in New York Declare Victory in Union Drive

For the first time, an Amazon facility's workers have voted to join a labor union. A massive warehouse in Staten Island, New York, has voted to be represented in negotiations with its employer by the Amazon Labor Union, a group formed by former Amazon employees who were fired for organizing for better working conditions.The final vote that came down was 2,654 workers for joining the ALU and 2,131 against it."We worked had fun and made history," tweeted ALU leader Christian Smalls on Friday after the final vote results had been announced. "Welcome the 1st union in America for Amazon."The warehouse that voted to unionize, JFK8, is the largest of four Amazon facilities on Staten Island. It has long been a hotbed of workers' struggles, as testified by its extremely high incidence rate for injuries. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, workers at the facility, including Smalls, organized for better COVID-19 safety measures in their workplace, resulting in retaliatory firings by Amazon. After that, Smalls and others created the ALU and began a union drive that culminated in Friday's victory.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

