Zelensky Weighs Concessions as Russia Pulls Out of Kiev
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Europe's totally insincere condemnation of Biden's call to depose Putin... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
Zelensky Weighs Concessions as Russia Pulls Out of Kiev
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Europe's totally insincere condemnation of Biden's call to depose Putin, corrupt bureaucrats embezzling billions in COVID relief funds, and why China refuses to jump on the 'sanction Russia' bandwagon.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Propagandized Westerners in Daze as Russia Pulls Out of KievGarland Nixon - Host of The Critical Hour | Culture of Corruption: Billions in COVID Relief Funds StolenK.J. Noh - Journalist | The Chinese Perspective on Sanctioning RussiaIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to give an analysis on the second stage of Russia's military operation in Ukraine designed to give way for peace negotiations, the Kremlin reneging its demands for gas contracts to be fulfilled in rubles, and Europe's insincere condemnation of Joe Biden's call to depose Vladimir Putin.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Garland Nixon for a discussion on Will Smith's infamous slap heard around the world, billions in COVID relief funds embezzled due to massive corruption in DC, and the Republican senators who obtained Hunter's laptop and took no action.In the third hour, K.J. Noh joined the conversation to talk about the global economic cost for aggressive sanctions and why China refuses to jump on the bandwagon. We also talked about how China was able to find economic prosperity without losing its identity as a communist nation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Propagandized Westerners in Daze as Russia Pulls Out of Kiev
Garland Nixon - Host of The Critical Hour | Culture of Corruption: Billions in COVID Relief Funds Stolen
K.J. Noh - Journalist | The Chinese Perspective on Sanctioning Russia
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to give an analysis on the second stage of Russia's military operation in Ukraine designed to give way for peace negotiations, the Kremlin reneging its demands for gas contracts to be fulfilled in rubles, and Europe's insincere condemnation of Joe Biden's call to depose Vladimir Putin.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Garland Nixon for a discussion on Will Smith's infamous slap heard around the world, billions in COVID relief funds embezzled due to massive corruption in DC, and the Republican senators who obtained Hunter's laptop and took no action.
In the third hour, K.J. Noh joined the conversation to talk about the global economic cost for aggressive sanctions and why China refuses to jump on the bandwagon. We also talked about how China was able to find economic prosperity without losing its identity as a communist nation.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.