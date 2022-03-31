https://sputniknews.com/20220331/wh-says-biden-cannot-condemn-will-smiths-slap-because-potus-has-not-seen-it-yet-1094344657.html

WH Says Biden Cannot Condemn Will Smith's Slap Because POTUS Has Not Seen It Yet

The US president might be the only person in the whole country (on Earth?) who hasn't seen Smith's "revenge" against comedian Chris Rock for making a joke... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Biden administration has avoided commenting on Will Smith's viral slap during the 2022 Oscars because the president hasn't seen it yet (well, that does sound fair).During the 94th “Oscars” Academy Awards ceremony, Smith unexpectedly rose from his seat to walk on stage and slap host Chris Rock because his wife rolled her eyes at the joke Rock cracked about her hair. The actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause baldness.Despite the drama, Smith left the ceremony with the Best Actor Oscar and it took him some time (when the scandal had already made headlines) to apologize to Rock. The actor argues he was only standing up for his family.Now, the Film Academy is investigating the incident, as critics wonder whether the actor could be stripped of his award. And Chris Rock has so far refused to file any criminal charges against Smith.

