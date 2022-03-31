https://sputniknews.com/20220331/un-holds-afghanistan-conference-2022-1094353545.html

UN Holds 'Afghanistan Conference 2022'

Convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the meeting brings together representatives of UN member states, including the UK, Germany and Qatar. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast of the UN holding the "Afghanistan Conference 2022" event on Thursday, 31 March. This will be a ministerial-level meeting held via a video link to discuss the latest UN appeal to raise more than $4.4 billion aid for Afghanistan following the Taliban* takeover in August 2021. Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht will be taking part from the UN headquarters in New York as she arrived in the US earlier this week to meet with her US counterpart, Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin.*The Taliban is a group under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

