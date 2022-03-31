https://sputniknews.com/20220331/un-holds-afghanistan-conference-2022-1094353545.html
UN Holds 'Afghanistan Conference 2022'
UN Holds 'Afghanistan Conference 2022'
Convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the meeting brings together representatives of UN member states, including the UK, Germany and Qatar. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T13:20+0000
2022-03-31T13:20+0000
2022-03-31T13:20+0000
afghanistan
un
taliban
aid
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_0:123:2367:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_f737657aeb0f3247f1acb3025a8ed9ad.jpg
Watch a live broadcast of the UN holding the "Afghanistan Conference 2022" event on Thursday, 31 March. This will be a ministerial-level meeting held via a video link to discuss the latest UN appeal to raise more than $4.4 billion aid for Afghanistan following the Taliban* takeover in August 2021. Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht will be taking part from the UN headquarters in New York as she arrived in the US earlier this week to meet with her US counterpart, Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin.*The Taliban is a group under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_131:0:2234:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5f43e80204d8a7ffcf3e43f334122e.jpg
UN Holds 'Afghanistan Conference 2022'
UN Holds 'Afghanistan Conference 2022'
2022-03-31T13:20+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
afghanistan, un, taliban, aid, видео
UN Holds 'Afghanistan Conference 2022'
Convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the meeting brings together representatives of UN member states, including the UK, Germany and Qatar.
Watch a live broadcast of the UN holding the "Afghanistan Conference 2022" event on Thursday, 31 March.
This will be a ministerial-level meeting held via a video link to discuss the latest UN appeal to raise more than $4.4 billion aid for Afghanistan following the Taliban* takeover in August 2021.
Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht will be taking part from the UN headquarters in New York as she arrived in the US earlier this week to meet with her US counterpart, Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin.
*The Taliban is a group under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.