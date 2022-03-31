International
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
UN Holds 'Afghanistan Conference 2022'
UN Holds 'Afghanistan Conference 2022'
Convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the meeting brings together representatives of UN member states, including the UK, Germany and Qatar.
afghanistan
Watch a live broadcast of the UN holding the "Afghanistan Conference 2022" event on Thursday, 31 March. This will be a ministerial-level meeting held via a video link to discuss the latest UN appeal to raise more than $4.4 billion aid for Afghanistan following the Taliban* takeover in August 2021. Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht will be taking part from the UN headquarters in New York as she arrived in the US earlier this week to meet with her US counterpart, Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin.*The Taliban is a group under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
UN Holds 'Afghanistan Conference 2022'

13:20 GMT 31.03.2022
Convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the meeting brings together representatives of UN member states, including the UK, Germany and Qatar.
Watch a live broadcast of the UN holding the "Afghanistan Conference 2022" event on Thursday, 31 March.
This will be a ministerial-level meeting held via a video link to discuss the latest UN appeal to raise more than $4.4 billion aid for Afghanistan following the Taliban* takeover in August 2021.
Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht will be taking part from the UN headquarters in New York as she arrived in the US earlier this week to meet with her US counterpart, Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin.
*The Taliban is a group under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
