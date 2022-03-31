International
Turkey Will Not Join Sanctions Against Russia - Erdogan
Turkey Will Not Join Sanctions Against Russia - Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Ankara is not going to join the sanctions imposed against Russia by the United States and the EU over the ongoing situation in Ukraine.The Turkish head of state declared that his country "will not participate in sanctions against Russia", and that he already explained why.Last week, Erdogan pointed out that Turkey receives about half of its natural gas from Russia, and that Russia helps Turkey build the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.The United States, the EU and the UK have imposed sanctions against Russia after Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February.Said military operation was initiated following calls from Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to protect their civilians amid intensified shelling by Ukrainian forces.
11:05 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 31.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Burhan OzbiliciTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to journalists at parliament, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Erdogan said on Wednesday that time was running up for Syrian government forces to retreat from Syria's northwestern Idlib province and warned of an "imminent" Turkish intervention to force the retreat.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to journalists at parliament, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Erdogan said on Wednesday that time was running up for Syrian government forces to retreat from Syria's northwestern Idlib province and warned of an imminent Turkish intervention to force the retreat. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
