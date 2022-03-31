International
BREAKING NEWS: Russia Blacklists EU's Leadership
Russia Blacklists EU's Leadership
Russia Blacklists EU's Leadership
In recent weeks, the European Union joined its US allies in introducing several waves of sanctions against Russian officials, businesses, tycoons and economic... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
russia

Russia Blacklists EU's Leadership

15:09 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 15:13 GMT 31.03.2022)
In recent weeks, the European Union joined its US allies in introducing several waves of sanctions against Russian officials, businesses, tycoons and economic sectors over the crisis in Ukraine, turning Russia into the world's most sanctioned nation.
