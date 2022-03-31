https://sputniknews.com/20220331/rep-madison-cawthorn-to-dodge-immediate-disciplining-over-claims-of-dc-sexual-perversion--drugs-1094350274.html

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. will not face immediate disciplinary action over his claims of “sexual perversion, orgies and drugs, rampant among his colleagues in Washington," reported Axios.House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, who met with Cawthorn on Wednesday, slammed the North Carolina congressman’s remarks as “unacceptable”, telling reporters about the possible consequences:“There’s a lot of different things that can happen… I just told him he’s lost my trust, he’s gonna have to earn it back, and I laid out everything I find is unbecoming. And you can’t just say, ‘You can’t do this again.’ I mean, he’s got a lot of members very upset.”McCarthy underscored that they would wait to see how Cawthorn behaves before considering any disciplinary action.DC ‘Drugs and Orgies’Trump supporter Madison Cawthorn made the remarks about orgies and drugs in DC during an interview with a podcast, Warrior Poet Society.When the 26-year old was asked by host John Lovell if he could draw parallels between the amoral Washington reality depicted in the Netflix hit, House of Cards, and his own personal experience in politics, Cawthorn said:The youngest member of Congress since Jed Johnson Jr. added:The Republican also used a slang term for a small amount of cocaine, “Key bump”, claiming that he observed “some of the people that are leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country” do a “key bump of cocaine right in front of you and it’s like, ‘Wow, this is wild'.”At Kevin McCarthy’s meeting with Madison Cawthorn in the presence of Republican chief whip, Steve Scalise, the North Carolina congressman is said to have admitted some of his remarks were either untrue or exaggerated.Some furious House GOP members had dared Cawthorn "name names" after such allegations.Weighing in on the potential follow-up measures for Cawthorn, Steve Scalise added:

