Rep. Madison Cawthorn to Dodge Immediate Disciplining Over Claims of DC ‘Sexual Perversion & Drugs'
08:17 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 08:50 GMT 31.03.2022)
© REUTERS / Saul Loeb / PoolU.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) arrives to the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S, March 1, 2022
North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn had appeared in an interview with a podcast, Warrior Poet Society, posted online last week, and when asked if the Netflix hit TV series, House of Cards, echoed his own experience in D.C., launched a invective about "the sexual perversion that goes on in Washington".
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. will not face immediate disciplinary action over his claims of “sexual perversion, orgies and drugs, rampant among his colleagues in Washington," reported Axios.
House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, who met with Cawthorn on Wednesday, slammed the North Carolina congressman’s remarks as “unacceptable”, telling reporters about the possible consequences:
“There’s a lot of different things that can happen… I just told him he’s lost my trust, he’s gonna have to earn it back, and I laid out everything I find is unbecoming. And you can’t just say, ‘You can’t do this again.’ I mean, he’s got a lot of members very upset.”
McCarthy underscored that they would wait to see how Cawthorn behaves before considering any disciplinary action.
DC ‘Drugs and Orgies’
Trump supporter Madison Cawthorn made the remarks about orgies and drugs in DC during an interview with a podcast, Warrior Poet Society.
When the 26-year old was asked by host John Lovell if he could draw parallels between the amoral Washington reality depicted in the Netflix hit, House of Cards, and his own personal experience in politics, Cawthorn said:
“The only thing that isn’t accurate about that show is that you could never get a piece of legislation about education passed that quickly.”
The youngest member of Congress since Jed Johnson Jr. added:
“…All of the sudden you get invited to, ‘Well, hey, we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come.’ I’m like, ‘What did you just ask me to come to?’ And then you realise they are asking you to come to an orgy.”
The Republican also used a slang term for a small amount of cocaine, “Key bump”, claiming that he observed “some of the people that are leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country” do a “key bump of cocaine right in front of you and it’s like, ‘Wow, this is wild'.”
At Kevin McCarthy’s meeting with Madison Cawthorn in the presence of Republican chief whip, Steve Scalise, the North Carolina congressman is said to have admitted some of his remarks were either untrue or exaggerated.
“In the interview, he claims he watched people do cocaine. Then when he comes in he … says he thinks he saw maybe a staffer in a parking garage from 100 yards away. There’s no evidence behind his statements … I told him you can’t make statements like that, as a member of Congress, that affect everybody else and the country as a whole,” McCarthy was cited by Axios as saying.
Some furious House GOP members had dared Cawthorn "name names" after such allegations.
Weighing in on the potential follow-up measures for Cawthorn, Steve Scalise added:
“Obviously, the ball’s in his court in terms of how to respond but we were very clear with the concerns we had.”