https://sputniknews.com/20220331/putin-western-countries-must-open-accounts-in-russian-banks-to-buy-russian-gas-1094359921.html

Putin: Existing Contracts on Russian Gas Will Be Frozen in Case of Failure to Pay in Rubles

Putin: Existing Contracts on Russian Gas Will Be Frozen in Case of Failure to Pay in Rubles

Last week, the Russian president ordered the Central Bank and government to work out the means for countries designated as 'unfriendly' by Moscow to pay for... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-31T13:13+0000

2022-03-31T13:13+0000

2022-03-31T13:34+0000

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree regulating gas trade with designated 'unfriendly' states, saying countries wishing to do business with Moscow must open bank accounts in Russian banks, and clarifying that existing contracts will be frozen unless ruble payments are made."We are offering contractors from these countries a clear and transparent scheme. To purchase Russian natural gas, they must open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments for gas supplied starting tomorrow, 1 April, will be paid," Putin said, speaking at a meeting on aviation industry matters on Thursday.Putin stressed that Russia would continue to meet its obligations in supplying gas at volumes and at prices set under existing contracts. However, the need to pay in Russian currency is not up for negotiation, according to the president."No one sells anything for free, and we too will not engage in charity. That is, existing contracts [not paid for in rubles] will be stopped," he said. "If such payments [in rubles] are not made, we will consider this a default on obligations by buyers. With all the ensuing consequences," Putin added.Putin announced on 23 March that Russia would require countries which have introduced sanctions against Russia to pay for their natural gas purchases in rubles. The Russian Central Bank, the government and Gazprom were given one week's time to amend existing contracts into rubles.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia