https://sputniknews.com/20220331/putin-western-countries-must-open-accounts-in-russian-banks-to-buy-russian-gas-1094359921.html
Putin: Existing Contracts on Russian Gas Will Be Frozen in Case of Failure to Pay in Rubles
Putin: Existing Contracts on Russian Gas Will Be Frozen in Case of Failure to Pay in Rubles
Last week, the Russian president ordered the Central Bank and government to work out the means for countries designated as 'unfriendly' by Moscow to pay for... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T13:13+0000
2022-03-31T13:13+0000
2022-03-31T13:34+0000
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree regulating gas trade with designated 'unfriendly' states, saying countries wishing to do business with Moscow must open bank accounts in Russian banks, and clarifying that existing contracts will be frozen unless ruble payments are made."We are offering contractors from these countries a clear and transparent scheme. To purchase Russian natural gas, they must open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments for gas supplied starting tomorrow, 1 April, will be paid," Putin said, speaking at a meeting on aviation industry matters on Thursday.Putin stressed that Russia would continue to meet its obligations in supplying gas at volumes and at prices set under existing contracts. However, the need to pay in Russian currency is not up for negotiation, according to the president."No one sells anything for free, and we too will not engage in charity. That is, existing contracts [not paid for in rubles] will be stopped," he said. "If such payments [in rubles] are not made, we will consider this a default on obligations by buyers. With all the ensuing consequences," Putin added.Putin announced on 23 March that Russia would require countries which have introduced sanctions against Russia to pay for their natural gas purchases in rubles. The Russian Central Bank, the government and Gazprom were given one week's time to amend existing contracts into rubles.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia
Putin: Existing Contracts on Russian Gas Will Be Frozen in Case of Failure to Pay in Rubles
13:13 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 13:34 GMT 31.03.2022)
Being updated
Last week, the Russian president ordered the Central Bank and government to work out the means for countries designated as 'unfriendly' by Moscow to pay for Russian gas in rubles. The G7 slammed the move and vowed not to pay. However, Berlin, one of the biggest consumers of Russian gas, has since inquired about how such transactions can take place.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree regulating gas trade with designated 'unfriendly' states, saying countries wishing to do business with Moscow must open bank accounts in Russian banks, and clarifying that existing contracts will be frozen unless ruble payments are made.
"We are offering contractors from these countries a clear and transparent scheme. To purchase Russian natural gas, they must open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments for gas supplied starting tomorrow, 1 April, will be paid," Putin said, speaking at a meeting on aviation industry matters on Thursday.
Putin stressed that Russia would continue to meet its obligations in supplying gas at volumes and at prices set under existing contracts. However, the need to pay in Russian currency is not up for negotiation, according to the president.
"No one sells anything for free, and we too will not engage in charity. That is, existing contracts [not paid for in rubles] will be stopped," he said. "If such payments [in rubles] are not made, we will consider this a default on obligations by buyers. With all the ensuing consequences," Putin added.
Putin announced on 23 March that Russia would require countries which have introduced sanctions against Russia to pay for their natural gas purchases in rubles. The Russian Central Bank, the government and Gazprom were given one week's time to amend existing contracts into rubles.