International
BREAKING NEWS: Russia Blacklists EU's Leadership
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/police-op-underway-amid-reports-of-man-armed-with-kalashnikov-at-lille-station-in-france-1094363692.html
Police Op Underway Amid Reports of Man Armed With Kalashnikov at Railway Station in Lille, France
Police Op Underway Amid Reports of Man Armed With Kalashnikov at Railway Station in Lille, France
The area where the armed man was said to have been has been cordoned off, local media says. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T14:41+0000
2022-03-31T15:14+0000
europe
france
police
kalashnikov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081971192_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_ea9d889b9a923f78bd9a3e4ddd0edafb.jpg
A police operation is underway in France's Lille after it was reported that there was a man at large at the railway station armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.A video from the scene has emerged online. Police said the area near the station has been cordoned off and the public was asked to stay away from Avenue Willy Brandt. Earlier in the day, La Voix du Nord reported that police arrived at the station after receiving reports that there was a man armed with a Kalashnikov rifle which was later said to be a fake.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081971192_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_d4552827bc3f28c588345a5f55c9d615.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, france, police, kalashnikov

Police Op Underway Amid Reports of Man Armed With Kalashnikov at Railway Station in Lille, France

14:41 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 15:14 GMT 31.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Oxana BobrovitchFrench police
French police - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
© Sputnik / Oxana Bobrovitch
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
The area where the armed man was said to have been has been cordoned off, local media says.
A police operation is underway in France's Lille after it was reported that there was a man at large at the railway station armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.
A video from the scene has emerged online.
Police said the area near the station has been cordoned off and the public was asked to stay away from Avenue Willy Brandt.
Earlier in the day, La Voix du Nord reported that police arrived at the station after receiving reports that there was a man armed with a Kalashnikov rifle which was later said to be a fake.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала