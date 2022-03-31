https://sputniknews.com/20220331/police-op-underway-amid-reports-of-man-armed-with-kalashnikov-at-lille-station-in-france-1094363692.html
Police Op Underway Amid Reports of Man Armed With Kalashnikov at Railway Station in Lille, France
Police Op Underway Amid Reports of Man Armed With Kalashnikov at Railway Station in Lille, France
The area where the armed man was said to have been has been cordoned off, local media says. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T14:41+0000
2022-03-31T14:41+0000
2022-03-31T15:14+0000
europe
france
police
kalashnikov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081971192_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_ea9d889b9a923f78bd9a3e4ddd0edafb.jpg
A police operation is underway in France's Lille after it was reported that there was a man at large at the railway station armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.A video from the scene has emerged online. Police said the area near the station has been cordoned off and the public was asked to stay away from Avenue Willy Brandt. Earlier in the day, La Voix du Nord reported that police arrived at the station after receiving reports that there was a man armed with a Kalashnikov rifle which was later said to be a fake.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081971192_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_d4552827bc3f28c588345a5f55c9d615.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, france, police, kalashnikov
Police Op Underway Amid Reports of Man Armed With Kalashnikov at Railway Station in Lille, France
14:41 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 15:14 GMT 31.03.2022)
The area where the armed man was said to have been has been cordoned off, local media says.
A police operation is underway in France's Lille after it was reported that there was a man at large at the railway station armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.
A video from the scene has emerged online.
Police said the area near the station has been cordoned off and the public was asked to stay away from Avenue Willy Brandt.
Earlier in the day, La Voix du Nord reported that police arrived at the station after receiving reports that there was a man armed with a Kalashnikov rifle which was later said to be a fake.