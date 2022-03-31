https://sputniknews.com/20220331/police-op-underway-amid-reports-of-man-armed-with-kalashnikov-at-lille-station-in-france-1094363692.html

Police Op Underway Amid Reports of Man Armed With Kalashnikov at Railway Station in Lille, France

The area where the armed man was said to have been has been cordoned off, local media says. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

A police operation is underway in France's Lille after it was reported that there was a man at large at the railway station armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.A video from the scene has emerged online. Police said the area near the station has been cordoned off and the public was asked to stay away from Avenue Willy Brandt. Earlier in the day, La Voix du Nord reported that police arrived at the station after receiving reports that there was a man armed with a Kalashnikov rifle which was later said to be a fake.

