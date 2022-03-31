https://sputniknews.com/20220331/police-community-support-officer-arrested-in-london-after-committing-sex-act-in-public-1094369055.html
Police Community Support Officer Arrested in London After Committing 'Sex Act' in Public
Police Community Support Officer Arrested in London After Committing 'Sex Act' in Public
A spokesman for the Met reportedly said that the arrest “follows a video which was circulated online which came to the attention of police.” 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T18:17+0000
2022-03-31T18:17+0000
2022-03-31T18:17+0000
uk
uk metropolitan police
sex
act
arrest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:204:2048:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_27ec875c49c3fa4d69b20545c30f5475.jpg
A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been detained by the Metropolitan Police in London after committing a “sex act” in a park in broad daylight, MailOnline reports.According to the media outlet, a bystander covertly filmed the officer as the latter was sitting on a bench and performed the sex act after watching something on his mobile phone.The bystander then confronted the officer and managed to photograph his badge number, which allowed the authorities to track the man down.Commander Kyle Gordon, the person in charge of the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command, stated that he is “absolutely horrified and saddened by incidents such as this, as are all decent officers and staff.”One “well-placed” source also told the newspaper that, “for a PCSO to be filmed doing that is hugely embarrassing, it beggars belief”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:12:2048:1548_1920x0_80_0_0_01d7a24295940c60179069bde858ded2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, uk metropolitan police, sex, act, arrest
Police Community Support Officer Arrested in London After Committing 'Sex Act' in Public
A spokesman for the Met reportedly said that the arrest “follows a video which was circulated online which came to the attention of police.”
A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been detained by the Metropolitan Police in London after committing a “sex act” in a park in broad daylight, MailOnline reports.
According to the media outlet, a bystander covertly filmed the officer as the latter was sitting on a bench and performed the sex act after watching something on his mobile phone.
The bystander then confronted the officer and managed to photograph his badge number, which allowed the authorities to track the man down.
“On Thursday, 31 March a man was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency - he remains in custody,” a Met spokesman said. “The man arrested is a serving Police Community Support Officer attached to the Roads and Transport Policing Command. The arrest follows a video which was circulated online which came to the attention of police. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”
Commander Kyle Gordon, the person in charge of the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command, stated that he is “absolutely horrified and saddened by incidents such as this, as are all decent officers and staff.”
“I would like to reassure everyone that we are working as fast as we possibly can to identify the full circumstances of what took place,” he said.
One “well-placed” source also told the newspaper that, “for a PCSO to be filmed doing that is hugely embarrassing, it beggars belief”.
“I just can't understand what he was thinking,” the source said. “I'm just glad he's now in custody - and isn't a fully warranted officer.”