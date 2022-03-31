https://sputniknews.com/20220331/police-community-support-officer-arrested-in-london-after-committing-sex-act-in-public-1094369055.html

Police Community Support Officer Arrested in London After Committing 'Sex Act' in Public

Police Community Support Officer Arrested in London After Committing 'Sex Act' in Public

A spokesman for the Met reportedly said that the arrest “follows a video which was circulated online which came to the attention of police.” 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-31T18:17+0000

2022-03-31T18:17+0000

2022-03-31T18:17+0000

uk

uk metropolitan police

sex

act

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:204:2048:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_27ec875c49c3fa4d69b20545c30f5475.jpg

A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been detained by the Metropolitan Police in London after committing a “sex act” in a park in broad daylight, MailOnline reports.According to the media outlet, a bystander covertly filmed the officer as the latter was sitting on a bench and performed the sex act after watching something on his mobile phone.The bystander then confronted the officer and managed to photograph his badge number, which allowed the authorities to track the man down.Commander Kyle Gordon, the person in charge of the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command, stated that he is “absolutely horrified and saddened by incidents such as this, as are all decent officers and staff.”One “well-placed” source also told the newspaper that, “for a PCSO to be filmed doing that is hugely embarrassing, it beggars belief”.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, uk metropolitan police, sex, act, arrest