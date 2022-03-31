https://sputniknews.com/20220331/poland-turning-into-natos-front-line-becoming-dangerous-for-europe-itself--medvedev-1094351628.html

Poland Turning into NATO's Front Line, Becoming Dangerous for Europe Itself – Medvedev

Poland Turning into NATO's Front Line, Becoming Dangerous for Europe Itself – Medvedev

Poland's actions are turning the country into 'NATO's front line', said Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

Poland's actions are turning the country into 'NATO's front line', said Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.Polish authorities are also maliciously promoting a false version of their country's history of relations with Russia, depicting the latter as a hostile country, Medvedev wrote in his article for the Sputnik Polska.Poland hopes that its role in Europe might be significantly boosted at the expense of Kiev and vehemently declares its support, but the country's authorities are in a difficult situation, costs of settling Ukrainian refugees are covered by the US, and Polish authorities are in no rush to invest their own funds, emphasized Dmitry Medvedev.

