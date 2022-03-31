International
Neymar Not Going to Leave PSG Despite Growing Tensions in Club's Dressing Room - Media
Neymar Not Going to Leave PSG Despite Growing Tensions in Club's Dressing Room - Media
Neymar may be the highest-paid footballer on the planet, thanks to his salary, worth over $50 million at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but the French outfit was... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
Neymar's ongoing troubles at PSG will not precipitate a move away from the Ligue 1 giants this summer, football website Goal.com reported.According to the sports news outlet, the 30-year-old footballer is happy with his life in France despite being booed by PSG supporters following Mauricio Pochettino side's elimination from the UEFA Champions League, a tournament they have never won.It wasn't the only ugly episode involving the ex-Barcelona stalwart in the French capital, as earlier reports in the country's press declared that he was becoming an increasingly divisive figure in the club's dressing room.In fact, Spanish publication Marca had said that Neymar and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma nearly came to blows, and had to be pulled apart after their loss to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, resulting in their exit from Europe's premier club competition.While there's little doubt that Neymar's situation at PSG is not all hunky-dory, the amount of money he's earning there will be hard to match by any other club, and even the likes of Man City would struggle to afford him. With the Brazil international receiving as much as $4.5 mln per month at PSG, surpassing even the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in wages, it is kind of a major problem in Neymar's possible transfer to any other club in the world.That's why he's keen to complete his full term at PSG. His contract with the former French champions runs till 2025.
Neymar may be the highest-paid footballer on the planet, thanks to his salary, worth over $50 million at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but the French outfit was reportedly unhappy with his lack of success and antics at the Parc des Princes. The club's Qatari owners were even keen to offload him in the summer, but recent reports claim otherwise.
Neymar's ongoing troubles at PSG will not precipitate a move away from the Ligue 1 giants this summer, football website Goal.com reported.

According to the sports news outlet, the 30-year-old footballer is happy with his life in France despite being booed by PSG supporters following Mauricio Pochettino side's elimination from the UEFA Champions League, a tournament they have never won.

It wasn't the only ugly episode involving the ex-Barcelona stalwart in the French capital, as earlier reports in the country's press declared that he was becoming an increasingly divisive figure in the club's dressing room.

In fact, Spanish publication Marca had said that Neymar and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma nearly came to blows, and had to be pulled apart after their loss to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, resulting in their exit from Europe's premier club competition.

While there's little doubt that Neymar's situation at PSG is not all hunky-dory, the amount of money he's earning there will be hard to match by any other club, and even the likes of Man City would struggle to afford him.

With the Brazil international receiving as much as $4.5 mln per month at PSG, surpassing even the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in wages, it is kind of a major problem in Neymar's possible transfer to any other club in the world.

That's why he's keen to complete his full term at PSG. His contract with the former French champions runs till 2025.
