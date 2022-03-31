https://sputniknews.com/20220331/nato-allies-split-on-ukraine-policy-russia-may-demand-ruble-for-all-exports-1094343896.html

NATO Allies Split on Ukraine Policy; Russia May Demand Ruble for All Exports

NATO Allies Split on Ukraine Policy; Russia May Demand Ruble for All Exports

In the latest shock to world economics, there are credible reports that Russia is close to requiring payment in rubles for all exports. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-31T10:32+0000

2022-03-31T10:32+0000

2022-03-31T10:32+0000

radio sputnik

the critical hour

afghanistan

ruble

eu

gas

jcpoa

istanbul

beijing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094343852_36:0:1280:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5d370327b8f866189a462b4b94915eda.png

NATO Allies Split on Ukraine Policy; Russia May Demand Ruble for All Exports In the latest shock to world economics, there are credible reports that Russia is close to requiring payment in rubles for all exports.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss negotiations regarding the Ukraine crisis. Cracks are forming amongst NATO allies as some favor a more robust diplomatic response than the hard-line position of the US. Also, we review the takeaways from the Istanbul peace negotiations.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the world economic reorder. In the latest shock to the world economy, there are credible reports that Russia is close to requiring payment in rubles for all exports. Also, canceling Russian reserves has created the environment for an alternate international monetary system.George Koo, journalist, social activist and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China has inked a new deal with the Solomon Islands to maintain a significant military presence in the critical location in the Pacific. Also, Beijing praises Russian-Chinese cooperation in resisting hegemony.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss the EU gas emergency. The EU is facing a major crisis as they have notified Russia that they will not pay for gas in rubles. Russia has, in turn, advised that they are holding to their position.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Iran nuclear deal seems no closer to completion as the EU again blames Iran for its failure. Also, we discuss the history of the neocon movement in Washington DC.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Scott Ritter reviews the legal justification for Russia's operation in Ukraine using the legal context argued by the US for various aggressive military confrontations over the years.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Yemen. The Yemen political and military movement has rejected the Saudi offer for a cease-fire unless the naval blockade is removed. Also, Gulf Oil Powers seem to be moving towards a resolution of the conflict.James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Afghanistan is facing total collapse as starvation has engulfed the war-torn land partially due to President Biden's refusal to release their sovereign funds.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

afghanistan

eu

istanbul

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio sputnik, the critical hour, afghanistan, ruble, eu, gas, jcpoa, istanbul, beijing, аудио, radio