Moscow Concerned Over Daesh Plans to Destabilize Situation in Central Asia, Russia - FM Lavrov
Moscow Concerned Over Daesh Plans to Destabilize Situation in Central Asia, Russia - FM Lavrov
TUNXI, China (Sputnik) - Moscow is concerned over the plans of Daesh* terrorists to "export" instability to Central Asia and Russia, Russian Foreign Minister... 31.03.2022
Moscow Concerned Over Daesh Plans to Destabilize Situation in Central Asia, Russia - FM Lavrov
TUNXI, China (Sputnik) - Moscow is concerned over the plans of Daesh* terrorists to "export" instability to Central Asia and Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"We are especially concerned over the plans of IS and their followers to destabilize the Central Asian nations and export the instability to Russia," Lavrov said at a plenary session of the meeting of Afghan neighboring states in China.
He also expressed concern over the concentration of the Daesh units near the Afghan-Tajik and Afghan-Uzbek borders.
Lavrov arrived in the Chinese district of Tunxi for talks with his counterpart on Wednesday as part of his two-day visit to the Asian nation. He briefed Chinese Foreign Ministre Wang Yi on the course of Russia's special operation in Ukraine and the dynamics of the talks with Kiev during the meeting. The diplomats have noted the counterproductiveness of illegal unilateral sanctions imposed against Russia by the US and its allies during talks in China
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states