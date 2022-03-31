https://sputniknews.com/20220331/met-conducting-active-probe-after-damning-report-into-over-200-avoidable-baby-deaths-at-nhs-trust-1094346498.html

Met Conducting ‘Active’ Probe After Damning Report into Over 200 Avoidable Baby Deaths at NHS Trust

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the investigation into cases linked with maternity care failings at Shrewsbury and Telford hospital NHS trust that led to the death of over 200 babies was “very much active”.The Met statement followed the publication of the Ockenden review - a 48-page independent inquiry into the biggest maternity scandal in the history of the UK health service. Published on Wednesday, it found that around 201 babies and nine mothers might have survived if the trust in question had provided better care.“We will be fully reviewing the findings of the report and feeding appropriate elements into our investigation. We do not underestimate the impact the report’s findings and our ongoing investigation has on the families involved, who have suffered unimaginable trauma and grief that they still live with today,” added DCS Damian Barratt.On 28 March Barratt had revealed that the Met launched an investigation in 2017 to “explore whether there is evidence to support a criminal case against the Trust or any individuals involved.”On Wednesday both the UK Prime Minister and the Health Secretary issued apologies to those who suffered “unimaginable trauma” and vowed changes to ensure that failures of care and compassion set out in the report would have no place in the NHS.Sajid Javid added in Parliament that the changes that the report said were needed “at both a local and national level” would be implemented.The report published on Wednesday, was the result of an inquiry chaired by senior midwife Donna Ockenden and commissioned in 2016 by then UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt. It was launched after the families of Rhiannon Davies and Kayleigh Griffiths, who lost their babies in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, had campaigned for an investigation.Cases involving 1,486 families covering 1,592 clinical incidents, predominantly between 2000 and 2019, were probed.The initial findings of the Ockenden report were released in 2020 and found a pattern of failures and poor maternal care resulting in “avoidable deaths”.The final report, published on Wednesday, revealed that persistent maternity care failings at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust had led to nearly 300 avoidable baby deaths or brain-damage cases, with 131 stillbirths, 70 neonatal deaths and nine maternal deaths either could have or would have been evaded with better care.“This is a trust that failed to investigate, failed to learn and failed to improve", said Donna Ockenden.According to the report, a “culture of reluctance” to perform Caesarean sections led to “many babies dying during birth or shortly after their birth”“Failures in care were repeated from one incident to the next”, said Ockenden, adding:Donna Ockenden urged “systemic change” locally and nationally, adding, “Going forward, there can be no excuses.”Previously, Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust said that it takes “full responsibility” for the failures.

