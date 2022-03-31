https://sputniknews.com/20220331/made-in-us-marksman-rifle-seized-from-ukrainian-forces-in-donbass-by-local-militia---video-1094357792.html
'Made in US' Rifle Seized From Ukrainian Forces in Donbass by Local Militia - Video
Forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic have seized yet another piece of weaponry made in the West, at positions previously occupied by Ukrainian forces in Donbass.The weapon in question appears to be a SR-25 rifle built from US-made components, with a video showing the gun in a disassembled state along with a box of 7.62x51 rounds being disseminated on social media.A former DPR militia officer told media that the rifle was apparently assembled in Ukraine from US-manufactured components, and that such assembly can basically be performed “in any workshop”.The rifle is far from the only piece of Western military equipment to have been seized in Donbass from Ukrainian troops by local forces, who thus gained possession of a number of FGM-148 Javelin and NLAW portable anti-tank missile systems.
Forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic have seized yet another piece of weaponry made in the West, at positions previously occupied by Ukrainian forces in Donbass.
The weapon in question appears to be a SR-25 rifle built from US-made components, with a video showing the gun in a disassembled state along with a box of 7.62x51 rounds being disseminated on social media.
A former DPR militia officer told media that the rifle was apparently assembled in Ukraine from US-manufactured components, and that such assembly can basically be performed “in any workshop”.
The rifle is far from the only piece of Western military equipment to have been seized in Donbass
from Ukrainian troops by local forces, who thus gained possession of a number of FGM-148 Javelin and NLAW portable anti-tank missile systems.