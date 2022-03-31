'Made in US' Rifle Seized From Ukrainian Forces in Donbass by Local Militia - Video

International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian MoD Unveils Emails Showing Hunter Biden's Key Role in Funding Pathogen Research in Ukraine
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic have seized yet another piece of weaponry made in the West, at positions previously occupied by Ukrainian forces in Donbass.The weapon in question appears to be a SR-25 rifle built from US-made components, with a video showing the gun in a disassembled state along with a box of 7.62x51 rounds being disseminated on social media.A former DPR militia officer told media that the rifle was apparently assembled in Ukraine from US-manufactured components, and that such assembly can basically be performed “in any workshop”.The rifle is far from the only piece of Western military equipment to have been seized in Donbass from Ukrainian troops by local forces, who thus gained possession of a number of FGM-148 Javelin and NLAW portable anti-tank missile systems.
12:53 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 13:28 GMT 31.03.2022)
© SputnikAt the positions of Ukrainian security forces in the Donbass, an automatic SR25 rifle was found, assembled in Ukrainian workshops on the platform AR10 from parts produced in the United States
At the positions of Ukrainian security forces in the Donbass, an automatic SR25 rifle was found, assembled in Ukrainian workshops on the platform AR10 from parts produced in the United States - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
© Sputnik
