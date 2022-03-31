https://sputniknews.com/20220331/japan-to-again-describe-southern-kurils-as-occupied-areas-in-diplomatic-bluebook---reports-1094344909.html

Japan to Again Describe Southern Kurils as Occupied Areas in Diplomatic Bluebook - Reports

Japan to Again Describe Southern Kurils as Occupied Areas in Diplomatic Bluebook - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government will again describe the Southern Kuril islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories, as an inherent part of... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-31T03:38+0000

2022-03-31T03:38+0000

2022-03-31T03:38+0000

japan

kuril islands

russia

sanctions

peace treaty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094069747_0:49:3072:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_7fe3719bc7cfa47021537b23d1461276.jpg

The move follows the Russian decision on refusing to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the Southern Kuril Islands, and withdrawing from dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities on the archipelago.The Russian steps, in tern, were made in response to the Japanese government's decision to join the harsh sanctions against Moscow over its special operation in Ukraine.Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Japan was among the many US allies to join the harsh sanctions against Russia, though many other Asian countries have choose to avoid tensions.

https://sputniknews.com/20220330/japan-to-tighten-crypto-rules-to-ensure-effectiveness-of-anti-russian-sanctions-reports-say-1094314891.html

japan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, kuril islands, russia, sanctions, peace treaty