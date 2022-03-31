https://sputniknews.com/20220331/israeli-troops-come-under-fire-while-detaining-palestinian-terrorist-suspects-idf-says-1094352822.html

Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Palestinian Terrorist Suspects, IDF Says

Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Palestinian Terrorist Suspects, IDF Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli troops came under fire on Thursday after entering Jenin to arrest Palestinians suspected of terrorism with one soldier injured in... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-31T09:31+0000

2022-03-31T09:31+0000

2022-03-31T09:31+0000

middle east

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082377734_0:102:2323:1408_1920x0_80_0_0_440b94b7637658e83fdaaf52fbe32ffa.jpg

"IDF soldiers & Israel Border Police conducted counterterrorism activities in Jenin to apprehend terrorist suspects this morning. Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the soldiers, who responded with fire. 1 IDF soldier was injured & evacuated to a hospital for medical attention," the IDF wrote on Twitter on Thursday.Over the past seven days, 11 Israelis have been killed in several attacks. On 22 March, four Israeli citizens were killed in the south of Israel in the city of Beer Sheva in an attack by a man armed with a knife. On 27 March in Israeli Hadera, two Israelis were killed and more than 10 were injured in an attack by two terrorists with firearms. The Daesh* claimed responsibility for the attack.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, israel, israel defense forces (idf)