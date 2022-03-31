https://sputniknews.com/20220331/israeli-troops-come-under-fire-while-detaining-palestinian-terrorist-suspects-idf-says-1094352822.html
Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Palestinian Terrorist Suspects, IDF Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli troops came under fire on Thursday after entering Jenin to arrest Palestinians suspected of terrorism with one soldier injured in the incident, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.
"IDF soldiers & Israel Border Police conducted counterterrorism activities in Jenin to apprehend terrorist suspects this morning. Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the soldiers, who responded with fire. 1 IDF soldier was injured & evacuated to a hospital for medical attention," the IDF wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Over the past seven days, 11 Israelis have been killed in several attacks
.
On 22 March, four Israeli citizens were killed in the south of Israel in the city of Beer Sheva in an attack by a man armed with a knife.
On 27 March in Israeli Hadera, two Israelis were killed and more than 10 were injured in an attack by two terrorists with firearms. The Daesh* claimed responsibility for the attack.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia