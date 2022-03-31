International
Breaking News: Great Britain Imposes Sanctions Against Sputnik's Head Anton Anisimov
Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Palestinian Terrorist Suspects, IDF Says
Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Palestinian Terrorist Suspects, IDF Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli troops came under fire on Thursday after entering Jenin to arrest Palestinians suspected of terrorism with one soldier injured in... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
"IDF soldiers &amp; Israel Border Police conducted counterterrorism activities in Jenin to apprehend terrorist suspects this morning. Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the soldiers, who responded with fire. 1 IDF soldier was injured &amp; evacuated to a hospital for medical attention," the IDF wrote on Twitter on Thursday.Over the past seven days, 11 Israelis have been killed in several attacks. On 22 March, four Israeli citizens were killed in the south of Israel in the city of Beer Sheva in an attack by a man armed with a knife. On 27 March in Israeli Hadera, two Israelis were killed and more than 10 were injured in an attack by two terrorists with firearms. The Daesh* claimed responsibility for the attack.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
middle east, israel, israel defense forces (idf)

Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Palestinian Terrorist Suspects, IDF Says

09:31 GMT 31.03.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli troops came under fire on Thursday after entering Jenin to arrest Palestinians suspected of terrorism with one soldier injured in the incident, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.
"IDF soldiers & Israel Border Police conducted counterterrorism activities in Jenin to apprehend terrorist suspects this morning. Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the soldiers, who responded with fire. 1 IDF soldier was injured & evacuated to a hospital for medical attention," the IDF wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Over the past seven days, 11 Israelis have been killed in several attacks.
On 22 March, four Israeli citizens were killed in the south of Israel in the city of Beer Sheva in an attack by a man armed with a knife.
On 27 March in Israeli Hadera, two Israelis were killed and more than 10 were injured in an attack by two terrorists with firearms. The Daesh* claimed responsibility for the attack.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
