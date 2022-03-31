Hundreds of Norwegians Sue the State Over F-35 Noise
Norway's new F-35s jets have more powerful engines compared with the F-16 fighter jets the Norwegian Air Force had used before, and make significantly more noise. Previously, similar complaints about noise levels had arisen in Denmark.
People living near the fighter base at Ørlandet, Trøndelag county, believe that the noise from Norway's new F-35 fighter jets has become so extensive that they are demanding compensation from the state.
The F-35s have a more powerful engine than the F-16 fighter jets the Norwegian Air Force had previously used, and make significantly more noise.
A total of 220 landowners are behind the lawsuit, which will be formally filed after Easter. They believe that the overwhelming noise levels reduce property values.
“We have been concerned that the intensity of the aircraft noise should be better reflected in the calculations that have been made. We believe that we have now achieved this,” lawyer Arild Paulsen told national broadcaster NRK. “We have previously sent a procedural notice, and will send a lawsuit against the state, where we demand compensation in accordance with the Neighbourhood Act,” Paulsen said.
According to the local so-called “noise group”, the previous noise measurements based on average values have been unfair in relation to perceived noise.
“The real noise disadvantages are better described by noise calculations that show the number of incidents per day above certain levels and duration of such incidents”, Paulsen stressed.
According to the “noise group”, new calculations indicate that the amount of noise over 60dB has risen three times compared to 2010 before the F-35 deal was entered, whereas the amount of noise over 67dB threshold has risen four-fold.
Paulsen argued that the locals have a basis for their case, citing a similar precedent. In 2006, when inhabitants around Oslo's airport Gardermoen received their verdict in the Supreme Court, the average compensation was between NOK 200,000 and 300,000 per house ($23,000-35,000), the lawyer stressed, pointing out that individual variation in Ørlandet will be greater than in Gardermoen.
So far, Norway has received 24 F-35 fighter jets. Ten more of these aircraft are currently being used for training Norway's pilots in the United States. In total, Norway will buy 52 such fighter jets, making it the single largest military procurement in its history.
Previously, similar noise issues have arisen in the fellow Nordic country of Denmark, which bought 27 F-35s.