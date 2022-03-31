https://sputniknews.com/20220331/hundreds-of-norwegians-sue-the-state-over-f-35-noise-1094347605.html

Hundreds of Norwegians Sue the State Over F-35 Noise

People living near the fighter base at Ørlandet, Trøndelag county, believe that the noise from Norway's new F-35 fighter jets has become so extensive that they are demanding compensation from the state.The F-35s have a more powerful engine than the F-16 fighter jets the Norwegian Air Force had previously used, and make significantly more noise.A total of 220 landowners are behind the lawsuit, which will be formally filed after Easter. They believe that the overwhelming noise levels reduce property values.According to the local so-called “noise group”, the previous noise measurements based on average values have been unfair in relation to perceived noise.According to the “noise group”, new calculations indicate that the amount of noise over 60dB has risen three times compared to 2010 before the F-35 deal was entered, whereas the amount of noise over 67dB threshold has risen four-fold.Paulsen argued that the locals have a basis for their case, citing a similar precedent. In 2006, when inhabitants around Oslo's airport Gardermoen received their verdict in the Supreme Court, the average compensation was between NOK 200,000 and 300,000 per house ($23,000-35,000), the lawyer stressed, pointing out that individual variation in Ørlandet will be greater than in Gardermoen.So far, Norway has received 24 F-35 fighter jets. Ten more of these aircraft are currently being used for training Norway's pilots in the United States. In total, Norway will buy 52 such fighter jets, making it the single largest military procurement in its history.Previously, similar noise issues have arisen in the fellow Nordic country of Denmark, which bought 27 F-35s.

