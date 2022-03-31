International
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/huge-ufo-spotted-near-popocatepetl-volcano-in-mexico-blogger-claims-1094369900.html
'Huge UFO' Spotted Near Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico, Blogger Claims
'Huge UFO' Spotted Near Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico, Blogger Claims
Waring argued that there are no aircraft in the world as big as the object seen in the video, and that “the size alone” suggests that it was an “alien ship... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T18:58+0000
2022-03-31T18:58+0000
viral
mexico
volcano
ufo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106902/22/1069022222_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_25cd0c6194b2938bc79f6a5c8031eec8.jpg
Having previously speculated that there might be an alien base hidden beneath the Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico, blogger and UFO hunter extraordinaire Scott C. Waring has recently doubled down on these claims as he pointed at a new video that shows a strange shape in the sky in that area.The footage, which was apparently recorded in the early hours of 29 March by a live cam pointed at the volcano, shows an indistinct shape of some kind that slowly moves across the night sky, with Waring using epithets like “huge” and “like a single winged craft” while describing this sight.The blogger also boasted that he “watched this volcano for over ten years and was the first person to report UFOs from the live cam.”
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106902/22/1069022222_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ec62b185ab7b6b3843290f952634dc2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, mexico, volcano, ufo

'Huge UFO' Spotted Near Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico, Blogger Claims

18:58 GMT 31.03.2022
© AP Photo / Marco UgarteСтруя дыма над вулканом Попокатепетль в Мексике
Струя дыма над вулканом Попокатепетль в Мексике - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
© AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Waring argued that there are no aircraft in the world as big as the object seen in the video, and that “the size alone” suggests that it was an “alien ship leaving Earth.”
Having previously speculated that there might be an alien base hidden beneath the Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico, blogger and UFO hunter extraordinaire Scott C. Waring has recently doubled down on these claims as he pointed at a new video that shows a strange shape in the sky in that area.
The footage, which was apparently recorded in the early hours of 29 March by a live cam pointed at the volcano, shows an indistinct shape of some kind that slowly moves across the night sky, with Waring using epithets like “huge” and “like a single winged craft” while describing this sight.
“The object was about 500 meters across, about the size of the mouth of the volcano,” he speculated. “There is no such aircraft in the world of that size. The size alone tells us that it is 100 percent a (sic!) alien ship leaving Earth.”
The blogger also boasted that he “watched this volcano for over ten years and was the first person to report UFOs from the live cam.”
“Now...there are dozens of reports weekly from many others,” he added. “It's very helpful and nice to see that UFO researchers worldwide are beginning to take live cams more seriously as a scientific tool.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала