International
Breaking News: Great Britain Imposes Sanctions Against Sputnik's Head Anton Anisimov
London has expanded its sanctions list by making 14 additions, the web site of the British government says.
Great Britain has imposed sanctions against the head of Sputnik news agency, Anton Anisimov.London has also slapped sanctions against the "Rossiya Segodnya" International News Agency.Sanctions have also been imposed against Sergey Brilev, a journalist for the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK). According to a document released by Britain, the head of the National Defence Management Centre of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mizintsev has been sanctioned as well.
10:06 GMT 31.03.2022
London has expanded its sanctions list by making 14 additions, the web site of the British government says.
Great Britain has imposed sanctions against the head of Sputnik news agency, Anton Anisimov.
London has also slapped sanctions against the "Rossiya Segodnya" International News Agency.
Sanctions have also been imposed against Sergey Brilev, a journalist for the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK).
According to a document released by Britain, the head of the National Defence Management Centre of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mizintsev has been sanctioned as well.
