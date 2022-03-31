https://sputniknews.com/20220331/great-britain-imposes-sanctions-against-sputniks-head-anton-anisimov-1094354237.html

Great Britain Imposes Sanctions Against Sputnik's Head Anton Anisimov

London has expanded its sanctions list by making 14 additions, the web site of the British government says. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

Great Britain has imposed sanctions against the head of Sputnik news agency, Anton Anisimov.London has also slapped sanctions against the "Rossiya Segodnya" International News Agency.Sanctions have also been imposed against Sergey Brilev, a journalist for the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK). According to a document released by Britain, the head of the National Defence Management Centre of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mizintsev has been sanctioned as well.

