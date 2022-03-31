https://sputniknews.com/20220331/great-britain-imposes-sanctions-against-sputniks-head-anton-anisimov-1094354237.html
Great Britain Imposes Sanctions Against Sputnik's Head Anton Anisimov
Great Britain Imposes Sanctions Against Sputnik's Head Anton Anisimov
London has expanded its sanctions list by making 14 additions, the web site of the British government says. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T10:06+0000
2022-03-31T10:06+0000
2022-03-31T10:24+0000
uk
sputnik
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
Great Britain has imposed sanctions against the head of Sputnik news agency, Anton Anisimov.London has also slapped sanctions against the "Rossiya Segodnya" International News Agency.Sanctions have also been imposed against Sergey Brilev, a journalist for the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK). According to a document released by Britain, the head of the National Defence Management Centre of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mizintsev has been sanctioned as well.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, sputnik, sanctions
Great Britain Imposes Sanctions Against Sputnik's Head Anton Anisimov
10:06 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 31.03.2022)
Being updated
London has expanded its sanctions list by making 14 additions, the web site of the British government says.
Great Britain has imposed sanctions against the head of Sputnik news agency, Anton Anisimov.
London has also slapped sanctions against the "Rossiya Segodnya" International News Agency.
Sanctions have also been imposed against Sergey Brilev, a journalist for the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK).
According to a document
released by Britain, the head of the National Defence Management Centre of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mizintsev has been sanctioned as well.