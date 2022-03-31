https://sputniknews.com/20220331/extra-terrestrial-mysterious-alien-like-clawed-creature-found-on-australian-beach-1094349949.html

‘Extra-Terrestrial?’ Mysterious Alien-like Clawed Creature Found on Australian Beach

‘Extra-Terrestrial?’ Mysterious Alien-like Clawed Creature Found on Australian Beach

In the past, several discoveries of mysterious-looking creatures in Australia have left netizens and biologists awe-struck, prompting several to take to social... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-31T10:20+0000

2022-03-31T10:20+0000

2022-03-31T10:20+0000

viral

video

alien

aliens

creature

deep-sea creature

sea creature

mysterious creature

extra-terrestrials

extraterrestrial

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094352344_0:393:500:674_1920x0_80_0_0_c20e575ba0bc49a29d2575e711ca3dd3.jpg

A mysterious, alien-like creature with flabby limbs and claws has been found washed up on Maroochydore beach in Queensland, Australia.A local walker, identified as Alex Tan, spotted the mysterious creature at the beach one morning and made a video that is doing its rounds on the internet.In the video, the creature appears to have a reptilian-like skull, flabby limbs, a long tail, and claws.Calling it “extra-terrestrial,” Tan says in the video. “I've stumbled across something weird. This is like one of those things you see when people claim they've found aliens.”Tan referred to the creature as "a de-haired possum" and said, "it was different from anything he had seen before". The video went viral in no time as curious netizens re-posted it on social media while tagging biologists and wildlife experts.Some netizens also commented that the creature could be a drowned kangaroo or wallaby. In February, amid heavy rains in Sydney, another jogger, Harry Hayes, spotted a grey-coloured embryo of a bizarre animal-shaped creature on the roadside in the suburban community of Marrickville. The lifeless creature had its eyes open and a trunk-like figure extending out of its body. She posted a video that went viral and sparked a discussion over the identity of the creature among netizens and biologists.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

viral, video, alien, aliens, creature, deep-sea creature, sea creature, mysterious creature, extra-terrestrials, extraterrestrial