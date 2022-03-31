International
Breaking News: Great Britain Imposes Sanctions Against Sputnik's Head Anton Anisimov
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/extra-terrestrial-mysterious-alien-like-clawed-creature-found-on-australian-beach-1094349949.html
‘Extra-Terrestrial?’ Mysterious Alien-like Clawed Creature Found on Australian Beach
‘Extra-Terrestrial?’ Mysterious Alien-like Clawed Creature Found on Australian Beach
In the past, several discoveries of mysterious-looking creatures in Australia have left netizens and biologists awe-struck, prompting several to take to social... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T10:20+0000
2022-03-31T10:20+0000
viral
video
alien
aliens
creature
deep-sea creature
sea creature
mysterious creature
extra-terrestrials
extraterrestrial
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094352344_0:393:500:674_1920x0_80_0_0_c20e575ba0bc49a29d2575e711ca3dd3.jpg
A mysterious, alien-like creature with flabby limbs and claws has been found washed up on Maroochydore beach in Queensland, Australia.A local walker, identified as Alex Tan, spotted the mysterious creature at the beach one morning and made a video that is doing its rounds on the internet.In the video, the creature appears to have a reptilian-like skull, flabby limbs, a long tail, and claws.Calling it “extra-terrestrial,” Tan says in the video. “I've stumbled across something weird. This is like one of those things you see when people claim they've found aliens.”Tan referred to the creature as "a de-haired possum" and said, "it was different from anything he had seen before". The video went viral in no time as curious netizens re-posted it on social media while tagging biologists and wildlife experts.Some netizens also commented that the creature could be a drowned kangaroo or wallaby. In February, amid heavy rains in Sydney, another jogger, Harry Hayes, spotted a grey-coloured embryo of a bizarre animal-shaped creature on the roadside in the suburban community of Marrickville. The lifeless creature had its eyes open and a trunk-like figure extending out of its body. She posted a video that went viral and sparked a discussion over the identity of the creature among netizens and biologists.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094352344_0:374:500:749_1920x0_80_0_0_df9a4bd02c14c67559376f369f643f23.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, video, alien, aliens, creature, deep-sea creature, sea creature, mysterious creature, extra-terrestrials, extraterrestrial

‘Extra-Terrestrial?’ Mysterious Alien-like Clawed Creature Found on Australian Beach

10:20 GMT 31.03.2022
© Photo : tanalex/instagram Dead creature
 Dead creature - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
© Photo : tanalex/instagram
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
In the past, several discoveries of mysterious-looking creatures in Australia have left netizens and biologists awe-struck, prompting several to take to social media to share their images as they struggle to identify their findings.
A mysterious, alien-like creature with flabby limbs and claws has been found washed up on Maroochydore beach in Queensland, Australia.
A local walker, identified as Alex Tan, spotted the mysterious creature at the beach one morning and made a video that is doing its rounds on the internet.
In the video, the creature appears to have a reptilian-like skull, flabby limbs, a long tail, and claws.
Calling it “extra-terrestrial,” Tan says in the video. “I've stumbled across something weird. This is like one of those things you see when people claim they've found aliens.”
Tan referred to the creature as "a de-haired possum" and said, "it was different from anything he had seen before".
The video went viral in no time as curious netizens re-posted it on social media while tagging biologists and wildlife experts.
Some netizens also commented that the creature could be a drowned kangaroo or wallaby.
In February, amid heavy rains in Sydney, another jogger, Harry Hayes, spotted a grey-coloured embryo of a bizarre animal-shaped creature on the roadside in the suburban community of Marrickville. The lifeless creature had its eyes open and a trunk-like figure extending out of its body.
She posted a video that went viral and sparked a discussion over the identity of the creature among netizens and biologists.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала