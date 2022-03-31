https://sputniknews.com/20220331/european-gas-futures-reach-1450-per-cubic-metres-on-putins-statement-on-ruble-payments-1094360652.html
European Gas Futures Reach $1450 Per Thousand Cubic Metres on Putin's Statement on Ruble Payments
European Gas Futures Reach $1450 Per Thousand Cubic Metres on Putin's Statement on Ruble Payments
Earlier this month, Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch gas payments with the countries that had imposed sanctions... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T13:32+0000
2022-03-31T13:32+0000
2022-03-31T13:37+0000
gas
vladimir putin
rubles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
European gas futures have reached $1450 per 1000 cubic metres following Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on ruble payments.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gas, vladimir putin, rubles
European Gas Futures Reach $1450 Per Thousand Cubic Metres on Putin's Statement on Ruble Payments
13:32 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 13:37 GMT 31.03.2022)
Being updated
Earlier this month, Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch gas payments with the countries that had imposed sanctions against Russia to rubles by the end of March.
European gas futures have reached $1450 per 1000 cubic metres following Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on ruble payments.