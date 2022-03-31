https://sputniknews.com/20220331/european-gas-futures-reach-1450-per-cubic-metres-on-putins-statement-on-ruble-payments-1094360652.html

European Gas Futures Reach $1450 Per Thousand Cubic Metres on Putin's Statement on Ruble Payments

Earlier this month, Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch gas payments with the countries that had imposed sanctions... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

European gas futures have reached $1450 per 1000 cubic metres following Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on ruble payments.

