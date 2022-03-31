International
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/european-gas-futures-reach-1450-per-cubic-metres-on-putins-statement-on-ruble-payments-1094360652.html
European Gas Futures Reach $1450 Per Thousand Cubic Metres on Putin's Statement on Ruble Payments
European Gas Futures Reach $1450 Per Thousand Cubic Metres on Putin's Statement on Ruble Payments
Earlier this month, Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch gas payments with the countries that had imposed sanctions
European gas futures have reached $1450 per 1000 cubic metres following Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on ruble payments.
European Gas Futures Reach $1450 Per Thousand Cubic Metres on Putin's Statement on Ruble Payments

13:32 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 13:37 GMT 31.03.2022)
Earlier this month, Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch gas payments with the countries that had imposed sanctions against Russia to rubles by the end of March.
European gas futures have reached $1450 per 1000 cubic metres following Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on ruble payments.
