European Commission Carries Out Unscheduled Raids on Several Gas Supply Companies in Germany
08:40 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 31.03.2022)
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that EU officials had raided the offices of Gazprom's subsidiaries in Germany as part of an investigation into the company's alleged role in driving up prices in Europe.
The European Commission said on Thursday that it had carried out unscheduled inspections of several companies in Germany that are involved in the supply, transportation and storage of natural gas.
"On 29 March 2022, the European Commission carried out unannounced inspections at the premises of several companies in Germany active in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas," the EU body said in a statement.
The inspections were launched due to the commission's concerns that these companies "may have violated EU competition rules that prohibit abuse of a dominant position."
"Unannounced inspections are a preliminary investigatory step into suspected anticompetitive practices. The fact that the Commission carries out such inspections does not mean that the companies are guilty of anti-competitive behaviour nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself," the statement added.
On Wednesday, media reported that EU officials had raided the offices of Gazprom's subsidiaries in Germany as part of an investigation into the company's alleged role in rising prices in Europe. The searches took place in the offices of Gazprom Germania and Gazprom's subsidiary Wingas, which, according to reports, account for about 20% of supplies in the German oil and gas market.
The same day, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced the activation of the emergency early warning level in anticipation that Russia may cut off gas supplies due to Western sanctions imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine.
On 23 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is transferring payments for gas supplies into rubles for "unfriendly countries." The president instructed the Russian Central Bank and the cabinet to determine the procedure for transactions with Europe in rubles within a week. At the same time, he said that Russia would continue to supply gas in volumes and at prices fixed in contracts.
