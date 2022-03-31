International
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/european-commission-carries-out-unscheduled-raids-on-several-gas-supply-companies-in-germany-1094351493.html
European Commission Carries Out Unscheduled Raids on Several Gas Supply Companies in Germany
European Commission Carries Out Unscheduled Raids on Several Gas Supply Companies in Germany
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that EU officials had raided the offices of Gazprom's subsidiaries in Germany as part of an investigation into the company's... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T08:40+0000
2022-03-31T09:04+0000
germany
european commission
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The European Commission said on Thursday that it had carried out unscheduled inspections of several companies in Germany that are involved in the supply, transportation and storage of natural gas.The inspections were launched due to the commission's concerns that these companies "may have violated EU competition rules that prohibit abuse of a dominant position."On Wednesday, media reported that EU officials had raided the offices of Gazprom's subsidiaries in Germany as part of an investigation into the company's alleged role in rising prices in Europe. The searches took place in the offices of Gazprom Germania and Gazprom's subsidiary Wingas, which, according to reports, account for about 20% of supplies in the German oil and gas market.The same day, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced the activation of the emergency early warning level in anticipation that Russia may cut off gas supplies due to Western sanctions imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine. On 23 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is transferring payments for gas supplies into rubles for "unfriendly countries." The president instructed the Russian Central Bank and the cabinet to determine the procedure for transactions with Europe in rubles within a week. At the same time, he said that Russia would continue to supply gas in volumes and at prices fixed in contracts.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, european commission, gas

European Commission Carries Out Unscheduled Raids on Several Gas Supply Companies in Germany

08:40 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 31.03.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Being updated
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that EU officials had raided the offices of Gazprom's subsidiaries in Germany as part of an investigation into the company's alleged role in driving up prices in Europe.
The European Commission said on Thursday that it had carried out unscheduled inspections of several companies in Germany that are involved in the supply, transportation and storage of natural gas.
"On 29 March 2022, the European Commission carried out unannounced inspections at the premises of several companies in Germany active in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas," the EU body said in a statement.
The inspections were launched due to the commission's concerns that these companies "may have violated EU competition rules that prohibit abuse of a dominant position."
"Unannounced inspections are a preliminary investigatory step into suspected anticompetitive practices. The fact that the Commission carries out such inspections does not mean that the companies are guilty of anti-competitive behaviour nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself," the statement added.
On Wednesday, media reported that EU officials had raided the offices of Gazprom's subsidiaries in Germany as part of an investigation into the company's alleged role in rising prices in Europe. The searches took place in the offices of Gazprom Germania and Gazprom's subsidiary Wingas, which, according to reports, account for about 20% of supplies in the German oil and gas market.
The same day, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced the activation of the emergency early warning level in anticipation that Russia may cut off gas supplies due to Western sanctions imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine.

On 23 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is transferring payments for gas supplies into rubles for "unfriendly countries." The president instructed the Russian Central Bank and the cabinet to determine the procedure for transactions with Europe in rubles within a week. At the same time, he said that Russia would continue to supply gas in volumes and at prices fixed in contracts.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала