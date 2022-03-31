https://sputniknews.com/20220331/dpr-republic-cannot-be-part-of-ukraine-after-number-of-countries-recognized-it-1094346085.html

DPR: Republic Cannot Be Part of Ukraine After Number of Countries Recognised It

On 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognising the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

It is impossible for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to be part of Ukraine after its recognition by a number of states, spokesman for DPR People's Militia Eduard Basurin told Sputnik.Several Latin American nations — Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua — as well as the Central African Republic and Syria, are showing intentions to recognize the independence of the republics, according to the DPR head.In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognising the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. The new treaties oblige Moscow with ensuring the security of the two Russian-speaking republics. Abkhazia’s President Aslan Bzhaniya on 25 February signed decrees recognising the independence of the DNR and LNR. South Ossetia recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR back in 2014. On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. The Russian defence ministry said the operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

