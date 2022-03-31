https://sputniknews.com/20220331/china-imposes-retaliatory-visa-restrictions-on-number-of-us-officials-foreign-ministry-says-1094350725.html

China Imposes Retaliatory Visa Restrictions on Number of US Officials, Foreign Ministry Says

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has decided to impose retaliatory visa restrictions targeting a number of US officials, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang... 31.03.2022

"In order to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, China has decided to impose administrative restrictions on US officials who spread lies on the issue of human rights and harm China's interests," Wang told a briefing, without clarifying who exactly will be targeted.Last week, Washington imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials allegedly involved in human rights abuses. Beijing pledged to respond in kind.In turn, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the situation with human rights in China was at the highest level in history and urged the US to stop slandering and exerting pressure on China.

