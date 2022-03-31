International
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/china-imposes-retaliatory-visa-restrictions-on-number-of-us-officials-foreign-ministry-says-1094350725.html
China Imposes Retaliatory Visa Restrictions on Number of US Officials, Foreign Ministry Says
China Imposes Retaliatory Visa Restrictions on Number of US Officials, Foreign Ministry Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has decided to impose retaliatory visa restrictions targeting a number of US officials, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T08:09+0000
2022-03-31T08:09+0000
world
us
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094350535_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aaf294826a5d15509fc6e37ea5da5f0f.jpg
"In order to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, China has decided to impose administrative restrictions on US officials who spread lies on the issue of human rights and harm China's interests," Wang told a briefing, without clarifying who exactly will be targeted.Last week, Washington imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials allegedly involved in human rights abuses. Beijing pledged to respond in kind.In turn, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the situation with human rights in China was at the highest level in history and urged the US to stop slandering and exerting pressure on China.
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094350535_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93bc2ce2e5e020638a35e1aacd9f72f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, china

China Imposes Retaliatory Visa Restrictions on Number of US Officials, Foreign Ministry Says

08:09 GMT 31.03.2022
© AP Photo / Andy WongA man walks by a motorist near a globe sculpture displayed outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
A man walks by a motorist near a globe sculpture displayed outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has decided to impose retaliatory visa restrictions targeting a number of US officials, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.
"In order to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, China has decided to impose administrative restrictions on US officials who spread lies on the issue of human rights and harm China's interests," Wang told a briefing, without clarifying who exactly will be targeted.
Last week, Washington imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials allegedly involved in human rights abuses. Beijing pledged to respond in kind.
In turn, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the situation with human rights in China was at the highest level in history and urged the US to stop slandering and exerting pressure on China.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала