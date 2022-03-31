International
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/cannibal-coronal-mass-ejection-hits-earth-triggers-geomagnetic-storm--auroras-1094368266.html
'Cannibal' Coronal Mass Ejection Hits Earth, Triggers Geomagnetic Storm & Auroras
'Cannibal' Coronal Mass Ejection Hits Earth, Triggers Geomagnetic Storm & Auroras
Another coronal mass ejection reportedly occurred on 30 March, and may reach Earth early on 2 April. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T18:30+0000
2022-03-31T18:30+0000
tech
sun
geomagnetic storm
aurora
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105834/48/1058344899_0:420:1920:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_2da0abb10c88f267df996fa8000b6036.jpg
Residents of the northern hemisphere of our planet were treated to quite a spectacle last night as the arrival of particles ejected from the sun during coronal mass ejections this week produced auroras that could be seen in several of the US states, including Dakota, Washington, Wyoming and Montana.According to Live Science, the two coronal mass ejections (CME) that occurred on 28 March merged into a "cannibal coronal mass ejection" and sped towards Earth at a speed of more than 3 million kilometres per hour.The media outlet also noted that the sunspot from which the aforementioned CMEs originated, AR2975, erupted again on 30 March, and that a new CME which emerged from that site may reach Earth during the early hours of 2 April.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105834/48/1058344899_0:240:1920:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_023987cd265fc72e78db61d850b15c94.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, sun, geomagnetic storm, aurora

'Cannibal' Coronal Mass Ejection Hits Earth, Triggers Geomagnetic Storm & Auroras

18:30 GMT 31.03.2022
CC0 / / Solar flare
Solar flare - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Another coronal mass ejection reportedly occurred on 30 March, and may reach Earth early on 2 April.
Residents of the northern hemisphere of our planet were treated to quite a spectacle last night as the arrival of particles ejected from the sun during coronal mass ejections this week produced auroras that could be seen in several of the US states, including Dakota, Washington, Wyoming and Montana.
According to Live Science, the two coronal mass ejections (CME) that occurred on 28 March merged into a "cannibal coronal mass ejection" and sped towards Earth at a speed of more than 3 million kilometres per hour.
The collision of this “cannibal” CME with our planet’s magnetic field has already produced a G1-class geomagnetic storm, according to spaceweather.com, adding that there is “a chance of stronger storms later today as Earth passes through the CME's magnetised wake.”
The media outlet also noted that the sunspot from which the aforementioned CMEs originated, AR2975, erupted again on 30 March, and that a new CME which emerged from that site may reach Earth during the early hours of 2 April.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала