Blue Origin Launches Another Commercial Spaceflight
Blue Origin Launches Another Commercial Spaceflight
31.03.2022
Watch a live broadcast from Texas, US, where Blue Origin's NS-20 mission is scheduled to lift off from the launch site near Van Horn on Thursday, 31 March. The fourth human spaceflight by Blue Origin will carry company employee Gary Lai, as well as five commercial customers: Marty Allen, married couple Sharon Hagle and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen and George Nield. The mission is called NS-20 because it is the twentieth flight of a New Shepard vehicle. The previous crewed missions took place last year and carried the company's founder Jeff Bezos as well as "Star Trek" captain William Shatner. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Blue Origin Launches Another Commercial Spaceflight

12:17 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 31.03.2022)
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017.
This will be the 20th spaceflight of a New Shepard vehicle and the fourth human spaceflight by Blue Origin.
Watch a live broadcast from Texas, US, where Blue Origin's NS-20 mission is scheduled to lift off from the launch site near Van Horn on Thursday, 31 March.
The fourth human spaceflight by Blue Origin will carry company employee Gary Lai, as well as five commercial customers: Marty Allen, married couple Sharon Hagle and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen and George Nield.
The mission is called NS-20 because it is the twentieth flight of a New Shepard vehicle. The previous crewed missions took place last year and carried the company's founder Jeff Bezos as well as "Star Trek" captain William Shatner.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
