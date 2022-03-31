https://sputniknews.com/20220331/blue-origin-launches-another-commercial-spaceflight-1094353463.html
Blue Origin Launches Another Commercial Spaceflight
Blue Origin Launches Another Commercial Spaceflight
This will be the 20th spaceflight of a New Shepard vehicle and the fourth human spaceflight by Blue Origin. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T12:17+0000
2022-03-31T12:17+0000
2022-03-31T12:19+0000
blue origin
jeff bezos
new shepard
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082735243_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c290a9a14664e4556729cdab24ae0b99.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Texas, US, where Blue Origin's NS-20 mission is scheduled to lift off from the launch site near Van Horn on Thursday, 31 March. The fourth human spaceflight by Blue Origin will carry company employee Gary Lai, as well as five commercial customers: Marty Allen, married couple Sharon Hagle and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen and George Nield. The mission is called NS-20 because it is the twentieth flight of a New Shepard vehicle. The previous crewed missions took place last year and carried the company's founder Jeff Bezos as well as "Star Trek" captain William Shatner. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082735243_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c750858083d684751c53a2b62468330.jpg
Blue Origin Launches Another Commercial Spaceflight
Blue Origin Launches Another Commercial Spaceflight
2022-03-31T12:17+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
blue origin, jeff bezos, new shepard, видео
Blue Origin Launches Another Commercial Spaceflight
12:17 GMT 31.03.2022 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 31.03.2022)
This will be the 20th spaceflight of a New Shepard vehicle and the fourth human spaceflight by Blue Origin.
Watch a live broadcast from Texas, US, where Blue Origin's NS-20 mission is scheduled to lift off from the launch site near Van Horn on Thursday, 31 March.
The fourth human spaceflight by Blue Origin will carry company employee Gary Lai, as well as five commercial customers: Marty Allen, married couple Sharon Hagle and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen and George Nield.
The mission is called NS-20 because it is the twentieth flight of a New Shepard vehicle. The previous crewed missions took place last year and carried the company's founder Jeff Bezos as well as "Star Trek" captain William Shatner.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.