https://sputniknews.com/20220331/blinken-us-citizens-can-choose-x-gender-marker-on-passports-starting-on-11-april-1094359803.html

Blinken: US Citizens Can Choose X Gender Marker on Passports Starting on 11 April

Blinken: US Citizens Can Choose X Gender Marker on Passports Starting on 11 April

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US citizens can choose to identify themselves with the gender "X" when applying for passports starting on 11 April, Secretary of State... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-31T13:13+0000

2022-03-31T13:13+0000

2022-03-31T13:14+0000

us

gender

passport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094359898_0:250:2500:1656_1920x0_80_0_0_dd957a31df2a3ec128f48dc58b0852a9.jpg

"Starting on April 11, US citizens will be able to select an X as their gender marker on their US passport application, and the option will become available for other forms of documentation next year," Blinken said in a statement.Blinken said the policy was in keeping with the State Department's aim of providing inclusive service to all citizens, "regardless of their gender identity."The State Department had previously announced last June that it was working to allow citizens to select a gender other than male or female when applying for passports, but did not indicate when the change would go into effect.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, gender, passport